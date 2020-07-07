Gov’t Begin Biometric Registration for Retired Soliders

By Tina S. Mehnpaine

The National Bureau of Veterans Affairs (NBVA) says the biometric registration for retired soldiers will commence June 7, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barclay Training Center on U.N Drive.

Biometric registration has to do with capturing unique physical features of an individual, such as fingerprinting, which is the most commonly used.

The main purpose of a biometric registration is to get rid of fraud or mass duplication of registration.

In a joint press statement, the National Bureau of Veterans Affairs (NBVA), the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) and the National Identification Registry (NIR) stated that the exercise is in accordance with Registry Act of 2011, not an idea cooked up by the newly appointed leadership (VBA), as it has been perceived.

“The President of Liberia and Commander in Chief of the army has led and shown by example biometric Registration with the (NIR)”

The Registry Act of 2011 requires that every citizen and resident of the republic of Liberia must do the biometric registration with the National Identification Registry.

Col. Ewin J. Goodridge, Director General, NBVA, said on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, that a joint team from three of the institutions mentioned began registration of the AFL pensioners at the Slip-way Community center, but was disrupted by a group believed to be former members of the AFL, predominantly of those that were demobilized.

“Their actions disrupted the exercise, leading to an unprepared suspension,” Col. Goodridge said.

General Goodridge also said the next day, the group’s purported leadership held a press conference, claiming responsibility for the disruption and indicated that they are opposed to the entire process.

“We would like to clearly say here that the mandate given for biometric enrollment is a policy of National Government. As an institution, we are in compliance with its policies.”

He said the government regrets the disruption, but advised that those who may have issues with the government should do it peacefully and orderly.

“As we move forward, let it be known to all that we will not accept any future interruptions of this exercise by anyone anywhere,” he said.

According to the Director the process will subsequently continue to the rural parts of the country to accommodate AFL pensioners living out of the capital.

Adding he said the exercise with AFL pensioners is expected to end by September 2020.

“Therefore, all AFL pensioners, like all others who received monthly salaries and pension payments from the government are required to respect the law and decision of the cabinet which mandated that everyone who received Government payments must register with the (NIR).