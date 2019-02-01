Gov’t Announces Reduced Transport Fares

-2 Years suspension awaits violators

Amid the reduction of the prices of petroleum products in the country, the government, through the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), has released a new transportation fares structure for Monrovia and its environs.

Currently, a gallon of gas is sold at L$525 while a gallon of diesel (fuel) is sold at L$585 in Monrovia and its environs. However, some gas stations in Monrovia and its surroundings currently sell a gallon of gas at L$480, L$490 and L$500 respectively.

Minister of Transport Samuel Wlue announced the immediate reduction of fares yesterday at a news conference in Monrovia. He indicated that the ministry will print about 1,000 copies of the transportation fares to be distributed to the public.

“It is because of the government’s sensitivity to the plight of the people and in line with our statutory mandate that technicians of both ministries have been holding series of meetings aimed at arriving at an acceptable fare structure for Monrovia and its environs,” Minister Wlue said.

He said efforts were underway to holistically address the transportation fares nationwide in the next three weeks, including further reduction, if need be.

“The Liberia National Police has received a copy of the fare structure and we count on them to enforce it. We also hope that drivers will cooperate with this new fare regulation,” Minister Wlue said.

He said from Broad Street to ELWA junction is now L$70, from Broad Street to Red-Light is L$100, from Broad Street to New Georgia junction is L$55, and from Broad Street to Barnersville junction is L$70.

Mr. Wlue further said that from Broad Street to Duport Road junction is now L$80, from Broad Street to Chicken Soup Factory junction is L$80, from Broad Street to Duala is L$50 and from Broad Street to Old Road is L$60.

He said taxi drivers who violate the new fare structure will be fined US$100 for the first time, while bus drivers will be fined US$100. “Taxi drivers that violate for the second time will be fined US$200 and bus drivers US$400,” he said.

According to Mr. Wlue, authorities of Transport and Commerce also met with the transport union, which is in support of the government’s decision before making the final decision on the fare structure.

“The MOT, MOCI and the Liberia National Police (LNP) and various transport unions concluded the final discussions on the transportation fare structure for Monrovia and its environs on January 23,” Minister Wlue said.

He added that the LNP, which is charged with the responsibility to enforce law and order, shall enforce the new transportation fares in partnership with inspectors of the Ministry of Transport.