Goldstar Air Names Aircraft in Honor of President George Weah

A Ghanaian airline company has honored President George Weah by naming one of its aircraft in his honor.

The company, Goldstar Air, bestowed the honor on the Liberian leader during his 54th birthday celebration when its CEO, Eric Bannerman, visited Liberia along with other senior-level staffers.

“This plaque represents our love to you and the people of Liberia and your bold and remarkable leadership skills of putting Liberia on the world map,” said Bannerman.

According to Ghana News Agency, Bannerman disclosed that the decision to honor President Weah stems from his overwhelmingly successful career as a professional footballer, and hid achievements in accelerating Liberia’s reconstruction and development at an unprecedented pace.

The GNA’s release quoted Bannerman as saying: “Mr. President, though you hanged your boots many years ago you still stand tall as a pillar of extraordinary natural talent and exemplary sportsmanship. You became the first African to annex the European Most Valuable Player Award, an honor that makes you stand out as the greatest player to be exported from this continent abroad.”

The GNA release further said, “Mr. President, on assuming the reins of power, when you talk about Liberia today, your eyes light up and swell with pride of the progress the country is making. It is on the basis of these achievements that Goldstar Air is here to bestow on you this honor by naming one of our aircraft after you.”

The Goldstar Air CEO further revealed that his company is also projecting a fleet of more than one hundred (100) modern aircrafts to a network of more than ninety (90) key business and leisure destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Caribbean and North America.

“As a Pan African airline originating from Ghana and also as the host country for the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, we will also like to honor all African Presidents of the countries which we will be flying to,” Bannerman averred.

He, however, reaffirmed Goldstar Air’s commitment to rise to the occasion by ensuring a robust and effective strategy designed to make the aviation industry viable in Liberia.”

“To this end, the management of Goldstar Air will like to cooperate with the government of Liberia to revive the National airline of the country which will create more Jobs for the youth here and also benefit the continent of Africa.”

According to Bannerman, Goldstar Air is a wholly owned Ghanaian airline and will be initially flying to twelve destinations including London, Baltimore, Washington International Airport, Dubai, Providence International Airport and Guangzhou. Others are Dakar, Lagos, Monrovia, Abidjan, Freetown, Conakry, Banjul, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago-Illinois and Houston-Texas.

In response, President Weah, thanked Goldstar Air for the felicitations and best wishes accorded him during his birthday.

Meanwhile, Government of Liberia (GOL) and the Ghanaian signed a strategic partnership to revive the National Airline of the country.

The new national carrier of Liberia has been named and branded as LONE STAR AIR (Wings of Liberia) and will initially be flying to eleven West African destinations from Monrovia after it ceased operation 30 years ago in 1990.

The destinations are Accra, Abuja, Lagos, Abidjan, Freetown, Banjul, Conakry, Dakar, Ouagadougou, Bissau and São Tomé.

The President added his administration sees it necessary to initiate plans for a dedicated aviation-driven development, as a strategic goal of using it as a driver of social-economic transformation and the major objective of Lone Star Air.

“Air business operations is to attract more visitors to Liberia and in order to achieve this, the marketing strategy will be instituted on the characteristics of the low-cost carriers package and tours operation methodology which has to date been successful in North America and Europe,” the President said in a statement.

A statement from the President’s office indicated that the President’s aviation ambition is to upgrade the Monrovia Airport by building a Maintenance base (MRO) which will ensure the safety and airworthiness of all aircraft by international standards.

“And also a Cargo Village which will maintain a cost-effective in-bound and out-bound flow of cargo and third party logistic service provider (E-Station Cargo) with a dedicated transportation chain that will implement and control the efficient flow and storage of goods and service to meet customer’s requirements,” the statement said.

Goldstar Air Management Services as part of the joint venture with the Liberian government will focus on quality service, short turnaround time and promoting highly competitive prices and ensuring excellent customer service.