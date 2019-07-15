Golden Image Awards 2019 ‘Exlusively Honoring Women’

By Robin Dopoe and Gloria Tamba

The national secretariat of the Golden Image Award, Liberia’s most prestigious award has disclosed that this year’ will be bestowed on only women, a move which is unprecedented in the history of the award.

According to Liberia’s cultural ambassador, Juli Endee, the brainchild of the award and members of the secretariat, their move is intended to knowledge the selfless contributions of Liberian women in the development and the social-economic and political advancement of the country.

“Liberian women have done a lot for this country and it is time for them to be appreciated for their efforts, and to motivate them to do more for the country.

“We are not just honoring women because we want to, but women who have made enormous contributions to the development of this country no matter their social status,” Amb. Endee said. “Women who will be honored in the coming days have been chosen based on high standard vetting and research-based criteria, which are void of nepotism and prejudice.”

Amb. Endee added that, although this year’s award ceremony, which will be at the Monrovia City Hall on July 18, 2019, is meant to exclusively honor women, they will also be acknowledging the enormous contributions and support of Liberia’s dynamic Feminist-in-Chief and principal He-for-She partner, President George Weah, as a forerunner for women’s empowerment in the country.

The Liberian cultural ambassador also noted that year’s awards will be held under the theme, “Stop the Violence Against Women,” as international women share the stage with their Liberian counterparts.

The award, which is the 9th edition, will also highlight adolescent girls in Nimba and Grand Bassa counties.

The Golden Image Award serves as a unique platform for Liberia to recognize and appreciate those individuals, organizations and countries who, against all odds put in their time and resources to contribute to humanity, sustainable peace, development, and social justice for all, especially since the end of the 14-year devastating civil war in Liberia.

Designed as an annual event, the GIA has become an integral part of Liberia’s Independence Day celebration and aspires to maintain this precedence every year, in the hope of supporting national leadership and innovation to sustain the peace and elicit the confidence of the international community to work with the Liberian Government and increase investment in the economy.

The Golden Image Award initiative is housed by the Liberia Crusaders for Peace as the lead organizing institution, supported by a National Secretariat comprises professionals from diverse backgrounds.