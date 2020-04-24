GoL to Receive New COVID-19 Treatment Center from WLCU

As the fight against the coronavirus continues in the country, the Liberian government is to shortly receive a new COVID-19 treatment center presented by the World Lebanese Culture Union in Liberia (WLCU). Dedication of the facility is expected shortly after which it will be turned over to the GoL for use.

According to the Union, the facility, which is 70 precent completed, is part of the COVID19 response initiative of the Lebanese Embassy in Liberia and the WLCU.

The Union, through its official social media page, said the renovation work will be completed in one week, while the setting up of the clinic, including finishing and furnishing will be completed in two weeks period.

The Union further stated that Foreign Minister, Gbehzohngar Findley on Sunday, April 19, visited the ongoing renovation works on the facility and lauded the Embassy and the WLCU for the timely and worthy undertaking.

The treatment center will serve as a major boost to government in its fight against COVID-19 that has so far claimed the lives of eight people in the country.

To date, health authorities in Liberia have reported 99 confirmed cases, including seven recoveries and eight deaths.

Additional Health Workers Tested Positive for COVID19

In a related development, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country continues to rise, the number of health workers confirmed positive for the virus has increased.

In a power point presentation during the health authorities regular update session, the latest statistics show the the total number of health workers confirmed has jumped from 19 to 28 – all from Montserrado County.

A total of 221 health workers have been listed as contacts, including 12 from Nimba County.