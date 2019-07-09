GoL Spending Entities Conclude PAPD Indicators, Data Collection Validation Workshop

A four-days Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) Indicators and Data collection Tools validation workshop on Friday, June 5, 2019 climaxed in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County. The validation workshop was organized by the Department of Budget and Development Planning (MFDP) with support from the United Nations International Children’s Education Funds (UNICEF).

The event brought stakeholders together including spending entities from Ministries and agencies, Directors and Sr. staffs of MFDP who discussed on how to enhance reporting on SDGs and the Agenda 2063.

The validation process was held under the Theme, “Strengthening data collection platform for PAPD monitoring and Evaluation to enhance reporting on SDGs and the Agenda 2063 Implementation Readiness, Monitoring and Evaluation Strengthening that is in line with the ‘manual’ and will serve as a guide to convene working pending entities intern of project reporting actors within the Ministry. “

The week-long event witnessed day one and two focusing on reviewing and updates of various working tools and template developed by the Department of budget and Development planning to be used during the five years implementation period of PAPD.

The third and fourth days were working sessions, which led to the validation of the proposed national key indicators of the PAPD.

Benedict Kolubah, Assistant Finance Minister for Development Planning, said the workshop was intended to help improve the planning, implementation and monitoring processes of the national development plan, while at the same time reduce the tax processing time for Government, NGO and development partners. “This is a validation that brings about increased sense of ownership on us and allows us to focus on the job we have to do,” Kolubah.

The PAPD, which is being rolled out by the MFDP, was launched in October 2018, with the aim to create better living conditions for Liberians.

According to Kolubah, implementing the vision of President George Weah is being spearheaded by Finance Minister Samuel Tweah, who is mandated by the President to focus on the indicators of the National Development plan of the PAPD; a development plan aligned with the SDGs and the agenda 2063.

“In the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) we have targets and indicators that [all] line ministries and agencies are responsible to produce such data for the national development plan,” Kolubah added.

He believes that, at the end of the validation, tools that are used to collect data at various ministries and agencies will align with the PAPD over the next five years. Moreover, the data collection tools will clearly guide all relevant agencies on how information is gathered and used.

Finally the national key indicators of the PAPD were also validated by all key Ministries, Agencies Commissions (MACs) responsible to report on each of the Government agencies.