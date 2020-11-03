GoL Debunks Supporting in Cote D’Ivoire

The Government of Liberia has announced that it has no part to play in acts of violence taking place in neighboring Cote D’Ivoire in the wake of Saturday’s Polls.

The situation has already led thousands of Ivoirians to seek refuge in Liberia and other neighboring countries, evoking memories of the 2010 electoral violence in that country.

In a press release, the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism said that, “Liberia wishes to remind all Ivoirians of the consequences of resorting to violence as a means of resolving their differences.”

The release added: “The Liberian Government says it firmly backs regional and international efforts aimed at finding a lasting solution to the political situation​​ and will do nothing to undermine the security of a friendly neighbor – as has been insinuated on social media.”

The Liberian leader, President Dr. George M. Weah, reminds detractors who wish to use the situation in Cote D’Ivoire to score political capital at the expense of Liberia, that he has cordial relations with all the major Ivorian political actors – including the opposition and ruling party. He said Liberia has absolutely no involvement in the political affairs of Cote D’Ivoire.

The President said he strongly detests any suggestion which runs contrary to Liberia’s sole desire of having peace in the region. He said lessons from our recent history has taught us enough that no country in the Mano River Basin is safe when another is engulfed with conflict.