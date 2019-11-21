GoL Climaxes Training for 38 in Macroeconomic Research, Modeling and Reporting

The Government, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and with support from the African Development Bank (AfDB), last Friday November 15, 2019 climaxed three weeks of training for thirty-eight (38) senior personnel from the Ministry of Education, Transport, Health, Central Bank, LISGIS, Agriculture and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

The training which focused on Macroeconomic Research, Modeling & Report Writing was initiated by the Technical & Capacity Building Assistance Project, and in the amount of 1.4 Million United States Dollars.

It is geared towards building the capacity of Economists and Analysts across Government spending entities and to enhance their respective roles to promote the Weah Administration’s Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development across the Country.

The Technical and Capacity Building Assistance Project has three components, namely; to elaborate on the preparation of sectors strategies to support the Pro-Poor Agenda for prosperity and Development of Government Medium-term Economic paper; to support the Macroeconomic Planning and Analysis and; how to create an industrial zone like Agriculture, Mining or others businesses that are part of Government plan.

Speaking during the closing ceremony at Golden Key Hotel in Paynesville City, African Development Bank Country Representative to Liberia, Dr. Orison M. Amu disclosed that capacity building in West African Countries is paramount to the bank’s ongoing work with the African capacity-building foundation and other member countries.

“I believe that we will mobilize more resources in order to build capacity in West Africa. Participants should also use their skills to demonstrate what has been acquired over the three weeks period,’’ he added.

According to him, his organization is keen on promoting the goals of the bank and providing the opportunity for African countries.

Mr. Amu stated that his expectation is for participants to acquire the full knowledge, make critical policy decisions, and motivates others in driving the development agenda of the PAPD to improve their productivity.

For his part, the Deputy Minister for Economic Management at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Augustus G. Flomo, commended the African Development Bank for ongoing and continues support to the Government in actualizing its development agenda through capacity building across the country.

According to Minister Flomo, the Capacity building is important to the growth and development of the economy, so therefore participants from spending entities should focus on exploring a new ideas and knowledge sharing.

He said when capacity is built; capacity must be used to enhance productivity. “When you leave from here, go motivated that you have added new knowledge and new skills. ’’ He added

He noted that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning is excited for the level of support from the African Development Bank toward promoting the agenda through capacity building.