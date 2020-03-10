GN Bank Supports Ghana Independence Celebrations in Monrovia

Urges Ghanaians to use MoneyGram to send love back home to Ghana

GN Bank Limited, a leading Liberian Bank recently joined the Ghanaian Community in Liberia to celebrate the 63rd Independence Anniversary of Ghana, here in Monrovia. The high point of these celebrations was a lavish banquet hosted by the Embassy of Ghana at the plush Millennium Guest House, Congo Town. The occasion was well patronized by Ghanaian citizens in Liberia and Liberians associated with Ghana. Several prominent and distinguished personalities graced the occasion, including the Ghanaian Ambassador to Liberia, His Excellency, Enerst B. Asare-Asiedu and his lovely wife. The guest of honor for the event was Her Excellency, Madam Jewel Taylor, Vice President of the Republic of Liberia.

GN Bank Liberia, which was incorporated as a result of Ghanaian based investments in the Liberian banking sector, supported the celebrations by the Ghanaian embassy. GN Bank’s support was focused on their MoneyGram remittance product, a service that enables Ghanaians to send remittances back home to Ghana.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to associate with these celebrations and we are delighted to be here”, said Mrs. Patience Sren-Salee (Head of Remittances of GN Bank). “We are proud to be a full-service bank serving everybody in Liberia. As we all know one of our key products where we are number one is MoneyGram. We encourage all Ghanaians to use MoneyGram to send money to Ghana because it is safe, affordable and reliable. In addition, with MoneyGram at GN Bank, you can send money directly to any bank account or mobile money wallet in Ghana’.

His Excellency Ambassador Asiedu and Her Excellency Madam Jewel Taylor, in their remarks and toasts both recounted the close ties between Ghana and Liberia, they noted that Ghana being the first country to gain independence from colonialism, and Liberia which was never colonized, share a unique place in African history. They urged citizens of both countries, living in either country to be upstanding members of society.

GN Bank operates in Liberia via 15 locations across the country and MoneyGram services are available in all locations.

#GNSENDMONEY

About GN BANK

GN Bank is one of the leaders in the delivery of MoneyGram services in Liberia – one of the easiest and most affordable ways to send and receive money. We encourage you to visit any GN bank location for more information about these and many other products offered.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global provider of innovative money transfer and payment services and is recognized worldwide as a financial connection to friends and family. Whether online, or through a mobile device, at a kiosk or in a local store, we connect consumers any way that is convenient for them. We also provide bill payment services, issue money orders and process official checks in select markets. More information about MoneyGram International, Inc. is available at moneygram.com.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.