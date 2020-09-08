GLS-NAS Receives its First ISAGO Certification

The Global Logistics Services Inc. (GLS) and National Aviation Services (NAS) joint venture company, GLS – NAS, received its first IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certification, for operations at Roberts International Airport in Monrovia.

The ISAGO certificate is an internationally recognized system for assessing operational management and control systems for ground handling service providers. Based on industry-proven quality audit principles, ISAGO follows a stringent and structured process that reviews training, management system policies, processes and procedures, etc.

This ISAGO certification is a major achievement for GLS–NAS that managed to clear the rigorous audit process for the first time despite being challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Axel Coulibaly, General Manager of GLS NAS highlighted, “GLS NAS is pleased to be awarded its first ISAGO certification. With the Covid-19 pandemic gripping the world and the closure of airports, we faced several challenges. However, with our adaptability and resilience, we continued to serve the aviation industry in the country to meet its full potential and keep essential supply chains in the country moving.”

GLS – NAS has been operating in Liberia since October 2017, providing cargo handling services to airlines like Arik Air, Kenya Airways, Air Cote d’Ivoire, Brussels Airline, Royal Air Maroc, ASKY, Air Peace and DHL cargo aircrafts. In April 2019, the joint venture broke ground in Monrovia for a new 2,700 square meter cargo terminal at Roberts International Airport (RIA). The Roberts Air Cargo Center (RACC), aimed at improving RIA’s air cargo operations to meet international standards and support export supply capacity in Liberia is expected to be complete by 2021.

Commenting on the certification, Peter Malcolm King, Chairman of the Board of Directors, GLS – NAS said, “This ISAGO certification is a significant milestone, a vindication and a validation of the shareholders’ long term commitment to building a vibrant, safe and efficient aviation sector in Liberia. We are proudly a Liberian company and we remain focus on delivering best of class services at the Roberts International Airport”.

Globally, NAS has a presence in more than 45 airports, handling seven out of the world’s top 10 airlines and operating more than 45 airport lounges across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. NAS also offers an expanded portfolio of aviation services that include innovative technology solutions, travel solutions and training.

