Global Alliance Solutions Identifies With Fire Victims

By Titus Barbu

The Chief Executive Officer of the Global Alliance Solutions (GAS), John Chea Davies has provided US$100 to each of ten fire victims whose houses were gutted by fire recently in Abuja Community, Clara Town in District #14 Montserrado County. The Global Alliance Solutions is a US-based business institution.

Presenting the cash to the fire victims, GAS West Africa Representative, Leroy T. Johnson, said the intervention by Mr. and Mrs. John Chea Davies came as a result of a LINA podcast on YouTube on the fire disaster, noting that the podcast moved the couple with compassion to reach out to their compatriots.

“My People, the head of GAS saw the video with tears in your eyes, and therefore decided to assist you each with $100 USD,” he noted.

The gesture by the couple came at the time the political momentum is building in Liberia for the mid-term senatorial election in December, and whenever anyone is seen most of the time showing his goodwill gesture in this manner, the public always perceives him or her as having political ambition.

Johnson, who presented the gift to the fire victims on behalf of Mr. and Mrs. Davies, told the gathering that the intervention by the Davies has no political strings attached, whatsoever, but was simply intended to assist fellow countrymen enduring such a disaster in these challenging times.

Mr. Johnson further disclosed that his boss is a businessman who is interested in establishing companies across the world as a means of contributing to the improvement of the global economy; Liberia being no exception.

“Mr. Davies has been out of Liberia for a very long time. He’s in America doing business; he’s establishing companies, around the world. So he’s not thinking about getting involved in politics,” Mr. Johnson clarified.

Recipients expressed gratitude to Mr. and Mrs. John Chea Davies and LINA for coming to their aid in time of their misfortune.

The Clara Town Abuja Community is not easily accessible by motor vehicles, something that often prevents fire fighters from responding to disasters in a timely manner.