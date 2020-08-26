GiveDirectly: Educational Stipends for 12th Graders Writing the WASSCE Exam

USAID Liberia clarifies issue about “one-time” payout

GiveDirectly, the international non-profit organization, which is implementing the USAID

funded cash transfer program for 12th graders has reaffirmed that all eligible 12th graders

sitting the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in Liberia will

receive $50 dollars (LD10,000) to help them cover the cost of transportation to school as

well as their daily food and other basic needs during the national exams.

The statement, authorized by the Country Director and Chief of Party of GiveDirectly

Liberia, Namita Desai, said eligible students who have enrolled online for the program are now receiving their first payments of LD5,000, and can expect the second payment of LD 5,000 next week.

Information about how to enroll online for the stipends can be found on the website of

GiveDirectly at EducationLiberia.org, and also on the Facebook page of the Ministry of

Education at www.facebook.com/LiberiaMOE.

The Ministry of Education is in no way involved in the distribution of the stipends, the GiveDirectly statement said.

USAID’s COVID-19 educational stipend program is one of many the United States Government

assistance programs provided by the U.S. Mission in Liberia to support education and

training of Liberians and promote workforce readiness.

Meanwhile, USAID Liberia has also clarified that the “one-time payment” it spoke about was not referring to the manner in which the US$50 per student would be disbursed by GiveDirectly. Instead, USAID said, the total amount of US$2 million assigned to GiveDirectly to disburse was a one-time grant assistance for students and that said grant would not be repeated next year.