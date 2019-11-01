Girls For Change Intensifies Fight Against Breast Cancer

— Says 548 women are being diagnosed with ‘gynecological cancer’

The leadership for one of Liberia’s female organizations, “Girls for Change” in partnership with J & J Memorial Hospital, has intensified the fight against the spread of breast cancer by hosting a one-day Breast Cancer Awareness event, as well as organized a “free screening” for women on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Monrovia. The J&J Hospital, located in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, provides 24-hour medical services with basic concentration on women’s problems.

The organization has meanwhile, released statistics that confirmed 548 of women being diagnosed with ‘gynecological cancer,’ particularly cervix uteri, corpus uteri, and ovary cancer.

However, the exercise, according to a press release, is scheduled at the VOA Community on the ELWA/Robertsfield Highway, Margibi County.

The event, which is expected to bring together hundreds of women from across the VOA Community, and the event is held under the theme, “Committing to the Fight; I am, and I will.”

The theme seeks to counter the negative attitude and fatalistic belief that nothing can be done about cancer and instead promotes how individual actions can be powerful, and have impact to fight breast cancer.

Girls for Change Organization Executive Director, Mrs. Ora Barclay Keller, said given the scary statistics that 548 of women are diagnosed with gynecological cancer, particularly cervix uteri, corpus uteri, and ovary cancer, every year, she believes it was time to raise the needed awareness to reduce the number of women already being diagnosed with the disease; and improve the health outcomes of women living in “marginalized communities.”

Mrs. Keller said cervical cancer ranks as the first most frequent cancer among women in Liberia, and the first most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age, according to the Liberia Human Papillomavirus and related cancers’ fact sheet of 2018.

Also, the World Health Organization (WHO) Cancer Country Profile shows that 900 women die of cancer annually, while 700 men fall to the disease.

Mrs. Keller said it was time to take serious steps in addressing the alarming statistics of the disease in the country, and therefore called on the government to provide budgetary support, train more health workers, and provide the space for more screening, and treatments for people diagnosed with the disease.

She calls on the international partners to support programs that will reduce the number of women diagnosed; creates more awareness for women across the country; set up an innovative system to track, screen and treat women with the disease.

Mrs. Keller show gratitude for the partnership with the J & J Memorial Hospital, and appreciated the opportunity provided for free screening.

She also called on women in the community to take advantage of the opportunity to be screened, and know their status; and thanked the leadership of the hospital for the great job in improving health services for the people of Liberia, said J & J Memorial Hospital is ranked by many Liberians as one of Liberia’s best health centers, “because of their services to the ordinary people.”

Dr. Yatta Sakie Wapoe- Montserado County Health Officer will be speaking at the program.