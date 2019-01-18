Girl, 11, Found Dead, Possibly Raped

Eleven-year-old Veronica Youhn Luogon has been found dead in a swamp near Bueh, few kilometers from the commercial city of Saclepea on Bahn highway, in Nimba County.

According to family sources, Veronica was a student attending one of the schools in Saclepea, but on January 14 had gone to visit relatives in Bueh Town where she reportedly went missing. The body of the victim was later found to be buried in a nearby swamp on January 15, 2019.

John Quewon, a family spokesperson, told Radio Saclepea, a community radio, that the lifeless body of Veronica was found mutilated. It was later suspected that the victim had been sexually abused before her death, though Quewon did not quote any medical report.

Quewon said the family is looking up to the government for a speedy investigation into the death of his niece, who they believe might have been “gang-raped” to death.

The deceased hailed from Kpei Town in the Yarpea Administration District but was staying with relatives in Saclepea, while pursuing her education.

Arthur Gonkatee Sahn, Saclepea Statutory District Superintendent, confirmed the incident. Sahn said the girl did not die of natural death; rather, there is a possibility of “foul play.”

Following the examination of the body, Sahn said the 15-member coroner-jury his office constituted to examine the body reported that the girl had been sexually harassed and mutilated by her assailants.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) are said to be probing the incident.

However, incidents involving murder are not new in Saclepea. A few years ago, when a little girl went missing in Gbar Chiefdom, it took several weeks to discover her whereabouts until a witch doctor was contacted, after which her remains was found.

Up to press time last night, it was not clear as to what became of the case, because circumstances that linked those arrested in connection to the incident was based on findings from a witch doctor, something police declined to use as evidence, saying that it was “unscientific.”