Ghanaian Ambassador Urges Young Diplomats to Uphold Integrity

— Pays Tribute to Kofi Annan

Ghanaian Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Ernest Barte Asare-Asiedu, has urged graduates of the Kofi Annan Living Memorial Cohort Two Young Diplomats, at the Kofi Annan Institute for Conflict Transformation, the University of Liberia, to make integrity the hallmark of their profession.

The Ghanaian Ambassador made these remarks when he spoke on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, on the Capitol Hill Campus of the University of Liberia at a ceremony of the certification of 49 graduates who successfully completed an intensive 3-month training at the Kofi Annan Living Memorial COHORT TWO Young Diplomats Training Program in Monrovia.

Ambassador Asiedu reminded graduates that being an ambassador transcends titles and portfolios, and that diplomats are people who speak less and speak at the right time.

“An ambassador is a man of integrity who a country can send out because what he says will be the voice of what his country speaks,” Amb. Asiedu said.

He informed the graduates that what they do in the performance of their duties will be the representation of what their government and people do, stressing that integrity is an important principle for emerging diplomats to uphold if they must represent their profession well.

The Ambassador challenged the graduates to emulate the selfless role of Former U.N. Secretary-General, Dr. Kofi Annan, who championed Global Peace and Security, Good Governance, and Human Rights. He also admonished them to be patient, studious, and knowledgeable.

Ambassador Asiedu: “If you want to be an ambassador of peace for Liberia, Africa, and the rest of the world, please cultivate and inculcate in yourselves the principle of integrity.”

He concluded his remarks by paying tribute to the late former U.N. Secretary-General, Dr. Kofi Annan, for championing and promoting conflict prevention and maintaining peace globally.

He described the Kofi Annan Living Memorial as a real living memorial and that young graduates are the significance of that living nature of Kofi Annan. “Kofi Annan will never die,” he said, adding that Kofi Annan was the first black African to head the world’s biggest organization that ensures peace and security.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS Ambassador, Babatunde Olanrewaju Ajisomo, in brief remarks also recounted the role of Dr. Kofi Annan to Peace and security in Liberia and the world at large.

Amb. Ajisomo also recalled the role of ECOWAS in Liberia in terms of sustaining peace, something he said cannot be overemphasized.

He encouraged Liberians to become peacebuilders who must never allow the past to define them.

The ECOWAS Ambassador also urged the young graduates to use dialogue as the best way forward as they leave the KAICT to become agents of peace and of change.

The three-month training was organized to educate young people to serve as messengers of peace.

The graduation ceremony brought together educators and other dignitaries including UL President, Dr. Julius S. Nelson; former Vice President of Liberia, Amb. Joseph N. Boakai; Former Foreign Minister of Liberia, Olubanke King-Akerele; and Cllr. Yvette Chesson Wureh, Establishment Coordinator, Angie Brooks International Center.