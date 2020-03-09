Ghana Ambassador Renews Support to ECOWAS Single Currency

As Ghana celebrates its 63rd years of existence, its Ambassador to Liberia, E-B Asare-Asiedu, has reiterated his country’s commitment to the ECOWAS single currency program and to the principles of the African Union (AU) as well as the United Nations (UN).

Ambassador Asiedu said the currency program will help to remove trade and monetary barriers, reduce transaction costs, boost economic activity and raise the living standards in ECOWAS member states.

The Ghanaian Ambassador expressed his country’s commitment during his remarks at Ghana’s 63rd Independence Day celebration in Monrovia. The event, which was held on Friday, March 6, brought together members of the diplomatic corps, including representatives from the UN, AU, ECOWAS, as well as members of the Liberian Senate and was officially graced by Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor.

Addressing the event, the Ghanaian Ambassador said his country remains truthful and committed to the principles and objectives of the AU and will pursue the principles of the 2063 agenda. The Agenda 2063 is both a vision and call for action to all segments of African society to work together to build a prosperous and united Africa based on shared values and a common destiny.

Ambassador Asiedu recalled that his country won the bid to host the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), a flagship project of the AU which brings together 55 African countries with a combined population of about 1.2 billion people with an estimated US$2.5 trillion market size.

“The continent stands to significantly benefit from the AFCTA and anticipate a positive impact on growth through a number of channels including, a huge market outlet, and high investment, dependent on intra-Africa trade, welfare benefits from lower import prices, production efficiency, and increase in outputs, high value-added jobs and exports as well,” said the Ambassador.

Ambassador Asiedu: “Ghana will continue to support and contribute its quota to the realization of the single currency program.”

He also said his country’s commitment to the chapter of the United Nations, describing the UN as the guarantor of world peace and security.

He told the gathering that Ghana will continue to contribute to its quota to the maintenance of international peace and security by remaining steadfast in its contribution of troops, military and civil police and materials to the UN peacekeeping efforts around the world. “We are committed to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he declared.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Asiedu expressed reassurance of his country’s readiness to work with the Liberian Government to advance the forward march of Liberia towards establishing its name in the credentials of democratic nations as a respecter of the rule of law, fundamental human rights of its people and accountable in governance.

He acknowledged the security cooperation between the two nations, of which he said has allowed the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) to train in Ghanaian institutions.

Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, who spoke on behalf of the Liberian Government, presented a symbolic welcome plate as a gift to the People of Ghana through Ambassador Asiedu. The gift has a beautiful inscription that says, “Welcome and thank you for all of the beautiful things that you have done and welcome for being a part of who we are.”

VP Taylor said it is the custom of the people of Liberia that the elders and chiefs present such a gift with Kola nuts and pieces of sticks tied together to manifest unity and peace.

VP Taylor told the gathering that Ghana has set an example of how a nation should run. She prayed that Liberia as a country will emulate some of those beautiful traits that have allowed Ghana within 20 years to reach the height where it is now. “We congratulate you,” she declared.

She said there is a reason to celebrate Ghana because, 63 years ago, the country had a visionary leader, Kwame Nkrumah, who she said had a mission to dismantle colonialism in Africa.

She acknowledged that Ghana’s 63rd anniversary has left a legacy of nationalism and patriotism which, she said, was the dream in the citizenry of the Republic of Ghana.