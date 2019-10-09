Germany Assures Continuous Support to Liberia

Marks 29th Year of German Unity

German Ambassador to Liberia, Hubert J. Jager, has reaffirmed his government’s continued support to the Liberian government, despite tremendous challenges and setbacks — the Ebola epidemic being the most formidable. Said support, he said, has come a long way in the past decade and a half.

Ambassador Jager spoke on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the occasion marking the “Day of German Unity” a German national holiday. Thirty years since the Berlin Wall came down, twenty-nine years of German Unity, it is an important annual event for Germans to converge, celebrate and be thankful as well look back with gratitude.

This year’s event brought together government officials, the Doyen and members of the Diplomatic Corps, the UN family and Civil Society at a local resort in Monrovia.

“Let me, therefore, use this opportunity to again assure you that Germany, in cooperation and coordination with its European and other international partners, will continue to work with the Liberian people to address these challenges,” Ambassador Jager told his audience and the Liberian government and people in particular.

He stated further that Germany will continue to help Liberia to help itself; noting that Liberians have had, and will continue to have Germany’s back on their path for a better future. “Our multi-faceted bilateral cooperation by now goes back over sixty years. Our current portfolio alone comes to more than 240 million Euros covering a broad spectrum of technical and financial support such as road construction and maintenance, energy, health and governance,” he stated.

Ambassador Jager, further recalled that as a principal contributor to the European Union (EU) budget and its development cooperation, Germany also remains one of the largest donors to Liberia.

“We are looking forward to continuing and deepening our cooperation with the government of Liberia under the leadership of President George M. Weah, a partnership based on genuine needs and mutual respect but also transparency, predictability and proper governance and proper prioritization as well as fiscal responsibility and sustainability by the entire body politic, including the legislature and the Judiciary.”

On the occasion, he said it was also important to note that Liberia’s peaceful elections two years ago and the assuring the transfer of power from one democratically elected government to another, the first in almost three quarters of a century, is something Liberia and Liberians, but also the international community should rightfully be proud of.

“The heat is definitely on,” he said, acknowledging that times continue to be tough. The task to be managed has been and continues to be one of epic proportions and certainly remains a herculean one.

Among these are the individuals and institutions, not only the Germans and Liberians, but the Africans, Europeans and Americans active in official and non-governmental development organizations such as AGEH, Brot Fur die Welt, GIZ, KFW, WHH/German Agro, German businessmen, Government of Liberia employees and, of course, devoted and hardworking colleagues at the Embassy.

Henry B. Fahnbulleh, Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the event as historical, adding that the celebration of the 29th anniversary of the reunification of Germany reminds all of humankind of the immeasurable advancement that sustains unity and peace.

Minister Fahnbulleh said as the day is being commemorated, it is important to note that, over the years, the relations between the two nations have marked a genuine friendship and drive toward the social and economic corporation.

He also recalled that in 2003, following the Liberian civil war, when the uncertainty of Liberia’s tranquility persisted, Germany was the first European nation to re-open its mission in Liberia with a resident ambassador.

“We, as the government and people of Liberia, remain proud of the successes attained in partnership with your country in advancing of freedom, equality, prosperity and sustainable growth and development,” Minister Fahnbulleh noted.