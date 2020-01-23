German Businessman Killed by ‘Armed Robbers’?

Reports gathered by the Daily Observer reveal that a German National known as Juergen Schedemann was shot dead by suspected armed robbers in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The incident, which took place at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, is said to have been carried out by 13 suspected armed robbers wearing masks, who reportedly trooped into the company’s compound and killed the German National in the Big Joe Town community.

The late Schedemann who is the Log Yard Manager of the International Consultant Capitals (ICC) was discovered dead early at his residence in the logging yard.

Eyewitnesses’ account further revealed that the robbers had only entered the company’s yard and killed the manager, but did not harm any of the staffs.

Mrs. Linda Cumb Schedema, wife of the deceased, told journalists that she and her husband were together on Tuesday night between the hours of 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. “My husband later left me at our little shop near the company’s yard where we live and went to bed because he had some work to do and I was still making business.”

Mrs. Schedema said that at 12 a.m. when she closed the shop and went to her husband with some of the workers, she heard the noise that armed robbers were in the yard and everyone was finding a place to hide.

The victim’s wife asserted that there were many other foreigners in the yard but only her husband was discovered dead behind the compound.

Meanwhile the local police Commander, James Karto said no arrest has been made into the gruesome killing of the German National.

The body of the victim has been taken to Abraham Roberts funeral home as the investigation continues.

With the Government of Liberian making frantic efforts to attract investors amid accusations of corruption and bad governance, for which Liberians have held a series of protests in Monrovia, the murder of a foreign national in Buchanan could compound the fears that foreign investors may have when considering Liberia as an investment destination.