George Wisner Surrenders to Court

George W. Wisner, an executive of the Unity Party (UP) and former chairman of the National Investment Commission has surrendered himself over to the Criminal Court at the Temple of Justice to serve the government indictment against him in the ongoing MHM Eko Liberia case involving Nanborlor F. Singbeh, secretary of the Liberian Senate.

Wisner surrendered after Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay ordered officers of both the Liberia National Police and the court to arrest him following several attempts by the court to serve the government indictment against Wisner.

He was allowed to go back home on Wednesday after the Sky insurance company filed on his behalf a US$20,000, criminal appearance bond that prevented him from being sent to the Monrovia Central Prison. The government of Liberia through the grand jury of Montserrado County indicted Nanborlor F. Singbeh, secretary of the Liberian Senate, acting chairman, National Investment Commission (NIC), Othello Z.B. Karr, Karel Socher, Incentive Officer National Investment Commission, and the General Manager of MHM Eko- Liberia, Ales Sranmek of Economic Sabotage.

The indictment further named Sherman Longan, Jan Holask, Barry F.Tequah, Ecobank Liberia, LTD, by & thru its President/ its Authorizing Agents, Afriland First Bank Liberia by and thru its President/ authorizing Agents, Ousman Fofan General general Manager, Standard Logistics Gloria Cain, Sylvester Selvkpoh, Patrick SSiapiah, Mulbah Kenneh, Patrick Siaphe.

A count in the indictment says that defendants J. Nanborlor F. Singbeh, Sr. Secretary of the Liberia Senate, Gloria Caine, Hon. George W. Wisner, Former Executive Director, National Investment Commission(NIC), Othello Z.B. Karr, Incentive Officer, National Investment Commission, Prince A. Saysay, Barry Tequah did conspire and allegedly duped two Czech Republic nationals, Martin and Pavel Miloschesky of over US$5 million.

According to the indictment, during the periods of June of A.D. 2013 up to and including July A.D. 2019, the Miloschewsky brothers expressed interest in Liberia’s business sectors of Liberia and as such, intended to establish a company in the country for the production of crushed rocks and other related activities.

Further, the indictment alleges defendant Singbeh, Sr. having been contacted, used his official position to conspire and connive with defendants and co-Defendants Gloria Caine, George W. Wisner, Former Executive Director, National Investment Commission(NIC), Othello Z.B. Karr, Incentive Officer, National Investment Commission of Liberia(NIC), Prince A. Saysay and others to be identified to obtain a fake and fraudulent “Investment Incentives” for duty-free privileges.

In spite of the fact that MHM Eko Liberia formed to engage in crushed rocks and related businesses with a capital investment of USD$7,616.152; the court document indicates that the men and women created the opportunity to defraud the government of Liberia of its much needed and lawful revenue.

The indictment states that duty-free application (no.103528/100% duty entitlement) dated December 12, 2016, from and in favor of MHM Eko Liberia on good supplied 1 unit (Hitachi ZW 310 wheel Load Chassis 000683) and two power screen Premier trak all totaling USD842,669.26; that as a result of their duty-free scan with Co-defendants George W.

Wisner, then Executive Director of the NIC and Othello A.B. Karr, Incentive Officer of the NIC, awarded the amount of USD$16,853.39 as payable; but instead, MHM Eko Liberia paid the amount of USD8,261.00, thereby cheating the Government of Liberia in the total amount of USD$8,592.39. Through these scandals and crimes perpetrated by you Co-defendant Singbeh colliding with Barry Tequah, a purported former employee of the Liberia Revenue Authority(LRA) faked Golden Veroleum Vice President for Strategy, Mr. Elvis G. Morris’s signature, under the subterfuge of the government of Liberia.