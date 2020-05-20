‘General Power Was Never Arrested; Why Dumoe?’

Liberia National Bar Association President Claims
Counselor Tiawan Gongloe, President of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), has claimed that the recent arrest and subsequent release of Menipakei Dumoe for a comment he had made on his Facebook page against the government’s proposed food distribution process manifests a glaring picture that the George Weah Administration is gradually sneaking into the practice of selective justice.
Gongloe made the assertions recently when he spoke to journalists at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.
Referencing some much more grave statements made last year by a former Rebel General Augustine Nagbe, notoriously known as “General Power”, who hails from President George Weah’s home county of Grand Kru County, Cllr. Gongloe, a rights advocate, recalls that Nagbe “was never arrested”.
Gongloe added that General Power, now a member of the Liberia National Police (LNP), some time ago threatened to form a Kru Defense Force to be a private militia group to protect President Weah. The former rebel general in October last year was seen executing operations with the assistance of state security in the closure and subsequent seizure of a transmitter and other broadcast devices belonging to Roots FM of the popular talk show host, Henry Costa.
“General Power was never arrested for that statement he made in the presence of the hierarchy of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) and other constituted national security apparatus,” Gongloe said, wondering,” Why is it that he has not been arrested for questioning? That statement undermines the Constitution and the peace, stability, and security of this nation and absolutely nothing happened to him and nobody ever calls him to account for his utterances.”
Gongloe continued, “General Power’s statement was far more threatening to the peace and security of this nation than what Dumoe wrote on his Facebook page for which he was arrested and awaiting prosecution. This is selective justice that must stop immediately.”
Menipakei Dumoe was arrested on May 12 after he posted on his Facebook page that “poor people in Liberia don’t need rice we need AK-47 so that government can take us seriously.”
However, Dumoe was later released upon the order of Justice Minister Musa Dean, who had just recovered and was discharged from the 14 Military Hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19.
Shortly afterward, Minister Dean in a press statement said though Dumoe was released, there is a continuous investigation to be conducted by the joint security which includes the examination of materials seized from his home when the Monrovia City Court issued a writ of search and seizure against him.
In complete disagreement with Minister Dean’s press statement, Cllr. Gongloe said the investigation showed the selective nature of the state security handling of national security issues.
Cllr. Gongle emphasized that Dumoe, who is not a member of any warring faction and has no record of being recruited by any of the defunct factions, is now forwarded to court for a post on his Facebook page.
“Dumoe did not fight any of our wars. He does not know how to assemble an M1 gun before AK-47, and he does not have any record of violent crime,” Gongloe said.
According to Gongloe, for the Weah led government to ensure that human rights and other international laws are credible, respected and effective, it means that every letter of the laws needs to be applied consistently and fairly against all those who violate its principles and not just against a very few like Dumoe who was arrested and not General Power who was never arrested.
Counselor Gongloe, Sorry to say here that you don’t know your function. Someone’s statement that the Liberian people need weapons but not food, what this means? this statement alone undermines the Peace and Stability in that country. Power didn’t mention anything about weapons so why are you confusing your self. I think your position need to be monitored or be replaced because you are in support of the AK_47 coming back in that country. Stop, thank and analyze before you speak.
Gongloe seems to be on another Nimba mission to rise to heroism, no wonder why they never get ashamed of themselves making troubles for Liberia, rising against every democratically elected government!
General Power didn’t ask for A47 to rise up against government, Dumoe did!
To form a Kru Defense Force to protect government and Kru kinsmen is not rallying arms to overthrow a democratically elected government!
This tribalist of a Gongloe will fail miserably this time around!
Liberians are tired of confusion!
Ok, Ok . So what is the political difference between the notorious Senator Prince Johnson from Nimba County and the so-called tribalist Cllr. Gongloe ? The Senator has kept a very close alliance of a relationship with his citizens, while the so-called tribalist Cllr. Gongloe has taken up a national political position. So why are the two Presidents Ellen Johnson and George being politically afraid of Senator Prince Johnson than Cllr. Gongloe , even after making politically threatened ridiculous comments and accusations about the two leaders ? And both being afraid to act on his war crimes reports listed in the TRC Reports ? One thing, Senator Johnson is not the notorious Charles Taylor. It is not because the Senator speaks about having ten thousand of his tribesmen coming to combat for him , but going after the Senator in any war crimes Court or any politically motivated action against the Senator means political suicide, as it was for the former President, it is true for George. That is , if he George would like to have any chance of being reelected, then let him go after the notorious Senator. It is not the ten thousand citizens that the Senator boasted of that got them afraid, it is the political punishment they will received from the voters of Nimba County. Cause the notorious Senator, as notorious as he is like Charles Taylor, Senator Johnson is not Taylor to be sent away or to be found guilty for war crimes. This is what George knows and will not act against the Senator regardless of what the Senator says or threatened to the regime. Ellen did just that, and George is doing just the same. Nimba County counts. And it does matters. Called it selective arrest based on free speech, the Senator has George by the BALLS.
Liberia needs a bulldozer who whisk out Prince Johnson to the International Court of Justice! This killer must account for heinous crimes!
I think president Weah should have continued with the persecution of Prince Johnson, he’s no different from others who have faced persecutions.
If his kinsmen should rally to his cause, Nimba is not Liberia.
International pressure must bear on all those who took up arms and be barred from the democratic process in Liberia that’s the only way the nation will have peace!
Do you not know that Tiawen Gongloe is an extremely corrupt dull fool and a hypocrite who is very stupid?
Just read his silly argument: “Dumoe did not fight any of our wars. He does not know how to assemble an M1 gun before AK-47, and he does not have any record of violent crime,”
So according to stupid Gongloe: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Charles Taylor, Tom Woewiyu, etc. etc. before bringing in weapons into the country, “fought wars and knew how to assemble M1 gun or AK47 and they had records of violent crime”?
Or Dumoeś colleague – Henry Costa, who was warned by the international community for the very treasonous and seditious statement made by Dumoe, “fought wars before and knew how to assemble an M1 or AK47, and had record of violent crimes”?
If stupid Gongloeś assertion made any sense then why did the international community condemn Henry Costa for such statement and warned against such incitement of violence?
I think everyone is entitle to his or her opinion. Guys do not insult someone for his or her expression. No body is above the law, we should not encourage any form of selective justice in our beloved nation Mama Liberia, this alone can undermine our peace and security. Let justice be done to all men regardless of political affiliation social economic, ethnicity, religious background etc.
Liberian scenario, my cat is my cat if even it stole someone food.
And so it goes with General Power.
Founding defense force, the founder will not use rocks or sticks but guns. This is also threatening to our peace because it brings about lawlessness in the country. Cllr. Gonglone argument is Dumoe writing is anti peace while Gen. Power is also, why arrest Dumoe when similar statement was made Gen. Power
and nothing was done?
That is the country we love call Liberia
That nation will continued to go in circles and circles, around and around in it political arguments about what constitutes free speech under the constitution guaranteed freedom of expression, until the Courts or Supreme Court decides what is guaranteed politically free speech. For now every politically ridiculous statements, derogatory statements and irresponsible statements without criminal intent, but more so political, are regarded as threat to political instability and warmongering. This so that the government will be able to exercise its political oversight of its citizens concerning what is regarded as threat to the regime. The notorious Senator from Nimba County continues to inform the citizens that he has ten thousand citizens of his tribesmen to defend him if the need arises to the occasion for him to face the war crimes court . Such ridiculous statements never threatened the citizens advocating for the establishment of a war crime court . In as much as it sounded threatened to the stability of the country, it was as a ridiculous statements. Was the former warlord threatened with arrest ? Only a lone voice cautioned the Senator , the former American Ambassador to Liberia. But just the same, the advocates continue with their calls for the Senator to face the wrath of the war crimes Court. James Davis will prayed very hard so that the President will die . Another ridiculous statements. As if to say climbing the highest mountain in Liberia there is a guarantee that God is going to answer such prayers. But because of politics and politicians would like to be considered politically correct, James Davis is called in for questioning on such ridiculous statement about praying for the president to die or someone to die. What is the guarantee that such prayers will be answered by God ? The so-called general said he was going to form a tribal defense force for the protection of his tribesmen. For such ridiculous and irresponsible statement , should he be arrested ? In comparison to what was said by the notorious Senator from Nimba County ? Of the nation has experienced tribal conflicts in the civil war, should everyone who mentioned such ridiculous and irresponsible statements be prosecuted or arrested ? Even when another citizen makes a ridiculous and irresponsible statements that what the citizens need is AK-47, should they also be arrested and prosecuted ? Simply because Ak-47 was used in the civil war, no one should mentioned that word about what the citizens need. Since most judgement about what is ridiculously said, and what is irresponsibly said are based on the experienced about what happened in the civil war, and because of fear of repeating, should that country criminalized every ridiculous, irresponsible and derogatory statements, even when are they lacking intentions ? So how does the constitution protects ridiculous statements as free speech under our freedom of expression ? How does the constitution protects irresponsible statements as free speech under our constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression ? How politically civilized must our free speech be regardless of how offensive it is without being seen as politically abusive or harmful or a threat to the regime or stability of the country ? Until the Supreme Court can decide on that, each and everyone saying irresponsible, ridiculous statements or derogatory statements, we will continue to find each other guilty of a political criminal speech. So James Davis climbing the highest , highest mountain in Liberia for God to answer his prayers as the only way that the President will die is not only silly and laughable, but very ridiculous for the court of public opinions to find him guilty and others who had made such such irresponsible statements to be sentenced to jail time or death. The Supreme Court better act fast on these politically irresponsible utterances, ridiculous rhetoric and derogatory statements before Liberians start to once killings each, based solely on who is right to say and what is wrong not to say politically.
I am just wondering..do you four buffoons (George, George Zota Zotag, Kandajaba and Tamba have to respond to everything that is published? You guys can’t even construct a decent sentence. You write long, awkward run on sentences marred by punctuation and grammatical errors. You guys need to stop.
You need to go to school and better upgrade your English. Many of the people you are refereeing to have better education than the misfit that you have acquired as education.