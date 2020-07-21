Gbowee Peace Foundation Extends “Sustain the Peace” Campaign to Lofa

Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa (GPFA), Noble Laureate Leymah Gbowee’s peace initiative, has landed its reach in Lofa County, to continue its awareness on sustaining Liberia’s hard-earned peace.

The nationwide peace project is aimed at further reminding Liberians across the country of the need to be supportive of ideas that promote peace, rather than falling victim to selfish reasons that might lead to conflict.

When contacted via mobile phone, the office of GPFA said the journey to ensure that keeping the peace remains on course cannot be overemphasized.

“Sustain the Peace” is funded by Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund (WPHF).

The first phase of the eighteen months’ project, titled, “Mobilizing Liberians to Address Political Violence Against Women,” targets participants from Montserrado, Grand Gedeh, and Lofa counties.

In the three counties, GPFA is said to be mobilizing “vibrant women and key stakeholders to increase the visibility and effectiveness of Liberian women’s participation in leadership regarding conflict prevention and response to incidents of political and personal violence.”

It can be recalled that upon earning her Nobel Peace Prize alongside former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Yemen’s activist, Tawakkul Karman in 2011, Madam Leymah Gbowee established the Gbowee Peace Foundation in order to continue pushing for a safe and peaceful country as well as the continent of Africa and the world at large.

Gbowee led thousands of women during the heydays of former President Charles Taylor and demanded an end to the prolonged civil war that claimed hundreds of thousands of innocent lives.

She and scores of many other Liberian women were part of the delegation from Liberia that assembled in Ghana to negotiate peace for the country and their efforts led to the signing of the Accra Peace Agreement (APA) that later brought an interim government led by former and deceased interim leader Charles Gyude Bryant.

Gbowee was appointed peace ambassador by former President Sirleaf. But due to Sirleaf’s failure to rid her government of nepotism, she (Gbowee) resigned and parted company with former President Sirleaf.

Since then she has continued to be vocal on countless national issues, mainly on the fight against gender-based violence and sexual abuse of women and girls across the country.

In 2019, President George Weah accepted Madam Gbowee to serve as the national orator at a program marking the 172nd Independence Day celebration; but little did he know that the astute female activist was not pleased with the way he had begun proceeding with the governance of the country he longed to lead over a period of more than a decade.