Gas Station, Valued Over US$20K, Consumed by Fire

By Rita Lablah (intern)

A gas station estimated at US$20,000, located in the Neezoe Community, was gutted by fire on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, under a heavy downpour of rain.

The Fatumata Filling Station is owned by one Alieu Swaray, who expressed frustration for the loss he sustained.

“I am so frustrated because officers of the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) failed to respond to my call on its emergency numbers,” Swaray told the Daily Observer.

Eyewitnesses said the disaster occurred shortly after a petroleum tanker, which usually supplies the station, offloaded a new consignment. Suddenly, the entire facility immediately went inflames, thus causing nearby residents to run for their lives in all directions.

There was no report of human casualty.

While the cause of the fire has not yet been established, one account suggested that the fire may have come from the hose that was offloading the tanker, which contained about 2500 gallons of gasoline.

With that loss, Swaray explained that when the fire was burning the station around 12:30 p.m. he made several calls to LNFS personnel, but to no avail, until the entire facility was consumed in the fire.

The chairman of Neezoe Community, Foday Sekou Koisiah, who claimed to have witnessed the incident, said he heard an explosion and, in no time, he saw fire burning the gas station.

Meanwhile, Mr. Swaray has appealed to the government and any of his business partners to come to his aid so that he can recover from the loses he sustained.