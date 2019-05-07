Ganta Breaks Ground for US$500K Multi-Purpose City Hall

Ganta City authorities in Nimba County on Saturday, May 4, 2019, broke ground to construct a multi-purpose city hall at the estimated cost of US$500,000.

The project, according to Ganta City Mayor Amos N. Suah, will be completed in one year’s time to contain offices, guest rooms, conference halls, along with other modern facilities.

“We will ensure that the building is completed in time so that our kids can have a place to celebrate any big event including Christmas,” the Mayor said.

Construction work is already taking place as far as planting the pillars, to be followed by the first floor casting.

In the wake of the construction work, the city authorities are soliciting funding from the residents, while at the same time, appealing to the government for support to meet up with the one year deadline of completion.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by high profiled individuals headed by Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf and former Nimba Senator Hilary Gbomblee.

Minister Sirleaf provided US$10,000 as President George Weah’s initial contribution to the construction and pledged government’s support to complete the project.

“We are happy for this project, because it will host most of our workshops to cut down some of the expenses on renting private places for workshops,” he said.

The Internal Affairs Minister praised Mayor Suah and his officials for undertaking such a huge project, but called on them to be accountable to every cent they will collect from the residents so as to get their continuous full support.

With that caution, Mayor Suah promised to be very transparent with the citizens concerning the use of the money raised for the project. He said a committee will be set up to manage every cent collected, and give a periodic account to the public regarding expenditures.

“We are calling on all the citizens, especially those residing in Ganta, to make meaningful contribution to speed up with the project,” Suah said. Ganta is one of the growing cities in Liberia. Yet the lack of city hall, pipe-borne water and access to the existing streets remain obstacles to the speedy development of the city.

James V. Mulbah contributed to this story.