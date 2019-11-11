GAC to Legislature: ‘Do Not Waver’ on Stance Against Printing New Currency

The General Auditing Commission (GAC), one of Liberia’s integrity institutions charged with the responsibility to audit all government entities, has sternly warned the government against printing of ‘new money’ or banknotes to replace the ones in circulation.
According to an October 8, 2019 communication addressed separately to House Speaker Bhofal Chambers and President Pro-Tempore Albert T. Chie, the GAC called on both Houses not to accept the request made by the Executive, “because it will accordingly have an adverse consequence on the economy and the people.”
A copy of both letters, signed by the Auditor General, Mrs. Yusador Gaye, is in the possession of the Daily Observer.
The GAC’s communication added, “I am strongly of the opinion that giving your approval to print more currency is unfathomable, but will be very misplaced, granted we are yet to understand all what happened at the last currency printing, as evidently, the US$25 million mop-up exercise does not engender much confidence in the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL).”
The GAC continued: “In fulfillment of part of my constitutional mandate aimed at providing support to your oversight of financial management role, I firmly suggest that you do not waver on your resolve not to print additional Liberian currency/money at this time.”
It can be recalled that in September 2019, President Weah sent a communication to both houses of the Legislature, calling for their approval to print new banknotes due to unaccounted currency infused in the Liberian economy.
Acting upon the President’s request, the Senate Committee on Banking and Currency, chaired by Grand Gedeh County Senator Marshall Dennis, quickly recommended Plenary’s affirmation. But the committee’s response to the President’s request drew vehement opposition from Senators Darius Dillon, Oscar Cooper and others.
Margibi County Senator Oscar Cooper wondered why the CBL should request to print L$35 billion, when the money in circulation is L$21 billion that needs to be removed from the market. “What becomes of the difference of L$14 billion, which was not properly answered by the Governor?” he asked.
According to counts provided by the GAC, “most currencies are fiat in nature, which means they are not backed by any tangible commodity, and technically have no intrinsic value, but rather by the government’s authority and trust. Again, fiat money has value only because government maintains its value or because parties engaging in exchange agree on its worth.”
The AG continued: “A review of the daily exchange rate on the CBL website shows that the exchange rate has steadily risen on a daily basis during the period August 16, [to] October 2, 2019. Generally, a major problem of the fiat currency is inflation, and as government prints new money, the currency already in circulation devalues.”
The GAC said the most important rationale for the entity’s professional advice in addition to the above are that: a) “it has not been verified whether the CBL has implemented measures to address the lapses noted by the Kroll’s Scoping Report (3.2.8 non reconciliation of vault balances and 6.4.2.3 in constancy in finance department); b) the Presidential Investigative Team (PIT) report 2.2.25 –raises alarms of no security in place for the protection of reserves; and c) the GAC’s Agreed-Upon Procedure on the US$25 million mop-up exercise highlighted (1.1.3 unsigned, and not dated minutes, 2.4.2 lack of procedure for posting, and 2.4.3 disbursement not processed through the bank).”
The communication further raised several questions, including that, “the investigation into the whereabouts of the L$16 billion, which has not have been finalized; the matter of how the mop-up exercise was handled has not been addressed, whether the CBL has put in measure to ensure most currency flows through the banking system as 90 percent of the currency [exists] outside the banks.”
GAC continued: “What policies has the CBL put in place to curb possible counterfeit monies on the market; and what measure will be put into place to prevent the hoarding of cash?
“Additionally, from the printing and handling of the L$15 or L$16 billion, it is quite apparent for all to see that CBL does not have adequate internal controls, and is thus ill-equipped to function at its best, which the Kroll and GAC reports attest to,” the communication said.
Though House speaker Bhofal Chambers is yet to speak on the leaked of the communication, the GAC’s communication however commended the Legislature on its recent stance, denying the President’s request to print more Liberian paper currency.
The GAC added, “I strongly recommend that, as the first branch of government, you not only find ways to forestall the morass, but also delve into the reasons we are in this predicament.
Recently, Montserrado County District #8 Representative Acarous Moses Gray, an Executive Committee Member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), said printing of the new banknotes will help the CDC government to put smiles on the faces of civil servants (many of them have not being paid for several months.)
In a sharp response to critics on social media, he posted: “Printing of money will also help pay our civil servants on time for the Christmas’ break, but you are kicking against it because you believe that if civil servants are not paid on time, they could join the so-called Weah must resign failed protest.”
Rep. Gray argued that the significance of the printing of new Liberian banknotes by the Weah administration cannot be overemphasized.
There have been mixed reactions concerning the printing of the new money, which some Liberians believe is to further enrich the already “corrupt regime”, while others are of the opinion that it would strengthen the fragile economy of the country.
Well placed sources have informed this newspaper that the “new controversial money” has already been printed, but is simply awaiting the formality of the Legislature’s approval, in fulfillment of Article 34 (d) of the Liberian Constitution, which gives the Legislature to “issue currency [and] mint coins,” for circulation via the various banks. According to sources, this is the main reason for the President’s call on the Legislature to cut short their break to return before the festive season.
In keeping with the Constitution, the legislature returns from the annual break in the second week of January but, due to the urgency government attaches to the approval of the new currency, the lawmakers have been asked to return on November 18.
Article 32
Article 32 of the Liberian Constitution states: “The Legislature shall assemble in regular session once a year on the second working Monday in January.”
However, the ‘B’ part says: The President shall, on his own initiative or upon receipt of a certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each House, and by proclamation, extend a regular session of the Legislature beyond the date for adjournment or call a special extraordinary session of that body to discuss or act upon matters of national emergency and concern. When the extension or call is at the request of the Legislature, the proclamation shall be issued not later than forty-eight hours after receipt of the certificate by the President.
Albert Einstein once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”
If this is not insanity then, I don’t know how to classify printing large quantity of worthless new currencies without strengthening or adding value to an already existing weak Liberian currency that fluctuates around LD$210 to US$1.00?
Finally, Liberia’s Auditor General, Mrs. Yusador S. Gaye, has the guts to stand up to this insanity of printing new Liberian currencies that would add no additional value to an already weak Liberian economy.
Who are the Economic Experts advising the President? Instead of the President Economic Team coming up with sound economic strategies and sound monetary policies that would help strengthen Liberia’s weak economy and deal with ways of adding value to Liberia’s weak Dollar, some boot-lickers of the President are urging their fellow Lawmakers to authorize the printing of more worthless Liberian Dollar.
Why continue to put more “band aid’ on a serious economic crisis? I don’t know how long poor Liberians will put up with such economic insanity.
On a side note: I hope members of the Liberian Government could listen to Dr. PLO Lumumba (Director of Kenya School of Law) YouTube speech he delivered recently in Ghana. Entitled: “PLO Lumumba Apologize to Kwame Nkrumah, you told us to UNITE, We are Divide.”
Dr. PLO Lumumba spoke about the same worthless African Currencies circulating in different African countries due to poor economic policies in Africa.
These poor economic policies continue to keep Africans poor despite Africa’s vast natural resources on the continent.
I hope the University of Liberia could invite this brilliant Pan-Africanist as a Guest Speaker.
It seems the Economic Insanity in Liberia continues unabated!!!
She will soon be replaced! This is President Weah’s new strategy in dealing with anyone going against his policy. What is the rationale of printing new money? This is poor economic policy.
Ha ha ha this is what people with Finance or Economic degrees call monetization..
President Weah don’t be fooled with the idea that printing more money in Liberia will bring economy relief to know he country…
No, it will what not. What it does is it increases prices b cause there will be more on the market with lesser goods to buy..
Acarous Moses Gray I don’t know how educated he is, but his argument he doesn’t seem to know much about Finance it Economics…
You have people around you who want you to fail because you don’t have much education in these areas..
This same thing happened with the State of California in the US.. Electing an actor to the governor position, those that were around him screwed big time..
You need to appoint smart tribal boys around you finance and Economics degree to help you get things done in the country..
Those who are telling you yes sir, yes sir it is good idea to print more money in the Liberian economy don’t want you to succeed..
What happened to the 25 billion or the balance that were left over.? Put that through the banking systems..
Let’s the banking rates do the control of the economy..
If you print any New money the ordinary Librarians will get angry with you because prices will be high and you don’t want that..
Which is the lessor of the two evils: Discard the present worthless currency minted by two regimes? One with its central bank on the president’s varanda, the other that minted surplus above what was approved by the the very legislature? Worst still, with other currency minted at “world trade center”, further worsened by the input of the other currencies being minted and pumped into the economy by Emeka ane Jalloh them? Other economies went along that route and have, to a large degree stabilized; Ghana whose cedi took a lorry full to buy a loaf of bread, did and now she is stabilized; Kenya is also a case. Not to mention Germany after world war II. Let us put our differences aside and make decisions above our ergos. President Weah has made history. Whether you strangulate his government to win him in an election or not will not removed the fact that he rose from the bottom to where he is today; loosing elections will not dent such record. Stop suffering the ordinary liberian people because you think you are making President Weah unpopular; We made similar mistake with monkey come down and look at where we are today! A sweet land of Liberty has turned into a bitter land that stinks with hate and lies. Enough of this crab syndrome!
Mr. Zulu Grear,
Stop comparing the incomparable! Don’t just take countries and compare us to them. Their situations were NOT the same as ours.
Take the situation of Ghana, carefully study it before you comment. The situation of Kenya was also quite different from that of Ghana. Both situations were approached differently with the ideal human resources and a resolve for the common good of all.
Our situation has no likes on planet earth. Maybe it could be compared with the Doe’s era, but nowhere else on planet earth.
If you don’t know, we are in a serious mess. We were in the pit and had started showing our heads up. Before the end of 6 years, we may plunge beyond where we were. Everything is being dismantled out of naivete or hatred or greed.
Weah can never surround himself with people who will look him in his face and tell him “Sir, it’s not feasible or it’s ridiculous or that’s ludicrous!”. He will only surround himself with people who will tell him ‘Yes Sir!”.
Have you forgotten that a judge was just replaced last week because he wanted to hear the merit and demerit of a case? What was wrong with that? Doing so would be “opposing the president”.
MY TURN: Many well known countries resulted to printing monies that resulted to serious economic woes: Germany, for example had a couple currency snafus in the 20th century. During the Weimar era, after World War I, the country tried to pay its reparations by printing money, and prices went through the roof, to the point that in 1923 they were about a trillion times higher than they should have been. People were paying for loaves of bread with entire wheelbarrows full of cash. Money eventually became so useless German citizens used it to light their pipes and stoves, and gave stacks of it to kids to play with like Legos. Liberia, right now is not ready for such calamities as toasting our economy. I therefore urged the legislature to put country first by refusing to approved printing of new currency.