Funeral Arrangements for the Late Willard G. Russell

ANNOUNCEMENT
It is with our deepest heartfelt regret we announce the passing of our husband, father, uncle and mentor, Willard G. Russell. This very sad event occurred on February 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. He will forever be missed by the hearts and lives of people he touched. His memories will be cherished forever.
For over 30 years, Mr. Willard G. Russell dedicated his life to serving his community and his country, Liberia. He served as Minister of Transport, and twice as Director General of the GSA, and president of the Liberian Football Club, The Invincible Eleven (IE) among others.
He leaves to mourn his loss his wife and life partner and best friend Iris Russell, his sons Jeremy, Willard II, George, Richelieu, Philip, and Joseph. His grandchildren, Willaris, Gerald, Jojo, Kayla, Wiltie, Jimmy B, Willard III, Iris, and Romeo, Daughter in laws Larwuah (“the daughter he never had”) and Famata as well as the Collins and McGill families and a host of friends, former colleagues and mentees.
Home Going Services for the late Willard G. Russell are as follows:
Wake Keeping:
Friday, March 13, 2020, at 7:00 pm – 9:00 P.M.
Address: 115 John McCarroll Ave, Charlotte, NC 28216
Time: 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Funeral:
Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1130:00 A.M.
First Baptist Church
1801 Oaklawn Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Interment:
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens
1504 W. Sugar Creek Road
Charlotte, NC 28262
Repast:
Repast follows immediately after the burial.
** If you would like to give a tribute at the wake, please send your name and affiliation to: [email protected]
For more information, feel free to contact:
1- Iris Russell – 609 847 8062
2- Willard Russell, II – 763 337 9473
3- Jeremy Russell – +231 77 771 2999 (LIBERIA)
4- Abraham James – 980 833 7186
5- Philip Dumbar- 704 957 9306
With gratitude, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the below accounts:
Wells Fargo A/C #: Willard Russell II: 6158 3525 23 Routing #: 091000019
Bank of America A/C #: Willard Russell II A/C #: 3740 0417 6103, Routing # 071214579
Zelle: Willard Russell II – 763 337 9473
CashApp: Willard Russell, II – 763 337 9473
Jeremy Russell – +231 77 771 2999 (LIBERIA)