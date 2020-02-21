Funeral Arrangements for the Late Willard G. Russell

ANNOUNCEMENT

It is with our deepest heartfelt regret we announce the passing of our husband, father, uncle and mentor, Willard G. Russell. This very sad event occurred on February 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. He will forever be missed by the hearts and lives of people he touched. His memories will be cherished forever.

For over 30 years, Mr. Willard G. Russell dedicated his life to serving his community and his country, Liberia. He served as Minister of Transport, and twice as Director General of the GSA, and president of the Liberian Football Club, The Invincible Eleven (IE) among others.



He leaves to mourn his loss his wife and life partner and best friend Iris Russell, his sons Jeremy, Willard II, George, Richelieu, Philip, and Joseph. His grandchildren, Willaris, Gerald, Jojo, Kayla, Wiltie, Jimmy B, Willard III, Iris, and Romeo, Daughter in laws Larwuah (“the daughter he never had”) and Famata as well as the Collins and McGill families and a host of friends, former colleagues and mentees.