Frontline Women Documentary to Feature Gwen Myers and 5 Others

Says, they’re the women breaking barriers in Africa.

Gwendolyn Myers, Executive Director, Messengers of Peace-Liberia (MOP) is becoming noted in all Africa for her exemplary works carried out in peacebuilding and mentorship in Liberia. For this reason, she is being reconized by with seven other women who are breaking barriers in Peacebuilding in Africa.

“We are honored to work with prominent international Cinematographers & PanAfricanist from The Carrot Co. filming a documentary on the contributions of Women towards Peacebuilding in Liberia,” Myers said.

The women went through thorough assessments and their nominations were based on interventions and contributions they have made in bringing peace to their community and country.

Other Peacebuilders, whose names have not yet been mentioned by the Frontline Women Documentary, hail from South Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, Mali, Democratic Republic of Congo and Algeria.

When completed and released, Africa and the world will get to know the names of women who are raising the torch for peace and development on the continent.

The CARROT Co. is a collective of award-winning African artists with IT experts, legal practitioners, community mobilisers, high level project managers and pan African activists working in the development sector to transform communication using the ART by creatively simplifying messages, dignifying African lives, and amplifying social causes for an impactful and sustainable development.

Myers’ recognition comes not only with a name but a featured documentary that will highlight past and present She-roes, unveil their personal resilience stories and journeys to the screen.

The documentary which is being produced by ‘The Frontline Women Documentary’ aims to celebrate, inform, inspire and educate Africans and the world at large on the role women have played in bringing peace to their community and country.

FrontLine Women Documentary seeks to resolve untold stories of strong African women who have led or largely contributed to peace-building processes at the grassroots or national level.

“We’re grateful to everyone who continually supports, capturing the amazing journey of Ms. Myers mobilizing Youth4Peace from the Slums, to a diplomatic office to headquarters and on the field”, said Bill Evan Gbafore, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at Messengers of Peace Liberia.

MOP lauded The Frontline Women Documentary and Carrot Co. for covering Gwendolyn’s personal story and contributions through Messengers of Peace – Liberia Inc.

Gwendolyn was last year named among “10 Outstanding Changemakers” by Youth Hub Africa and is member on the Board of Trustees for Coalition Peace Network, UK.