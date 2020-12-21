French Ambassador-designate Expresses Investors’ Interest in Liberia

-Hails Liberia’s Election Process

Ahead of the presentation of his Letters of Credence to President George Manneh Weah, French Ambassador-designate to Liberia, H.E. Michael Roux has presented copies of his letters of Credence to Liberia’s Foreign Minister, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr.

During the meeting on Wednesday, December 16, in the Minister’s holding room at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia, Ambassador-designate Roux expressed French investors’ interest in Liberia, noting that efforts are being made in trying to convince dozens of French companies to invest in Liberia.

Additionally, Amb. Roux said he was very much impressed by the way the recent election in Liberia was organized and praised the process for being peaceful and trustworthy.

In response, Liberia’s Foreign Minister, H.E. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., said he is very pleased to welcome Amb. Roux, thanking the French Envoy for coming to Liberia.

Minister Kemayah explained that Liberia and France have an excellent relationship and also noted that the level of cordiality between the two Presidents has come a long way in fostering the bond that existing between both countries.

“I am very much pleased in hearing your emphasis on French companies because the priority for me as Minister of Foreign Affairs which is pursuant to the vision of His Excellency President Weah is economic and development diplomacy,” Minister Kemayah said.

He also commended the Government and People of France and President Emmanuel Macron for the US$35 million worth of projects that have been implemented in Liberia, and also expressed hope that with the coming of Amb. Roux, a lot more can be done.

Furthermore, Minister Kemayah said Liberia in the words of President Weah is ready for business and welcomes investors, stressing foreign direct investment is key in terms of enhancing the country’s economy.

Regarding the French Envoy’s commendation of the Liberian election process, Minister Kemayah said he appreciates the kind word as it relates to the just-ended election for the 15 senatorial seats, the by-elections for two representative seats and the National Referendum.

“His Excellency the President is unwavering; he’s uncompromising when it comes to the promotion of the tenets of democracy. And he has been very much resolute to his officials, those of us his officials in government and to the Liberian public in general as it relates to non – interference in the democratic system when it comes to elections,” Minister Kemayah indicated.

Minister Kemayah said, President Weah is ardent when it comes to elections, the will of the people has to be respected and the President supports that.

He said in the referendum that was just held, President Weah pushed for the reduction of tenure for the office he currently occupied, as well as for lawmakers, describing the move as a blessing for Liberia because of the kind of leader that Liberians have as their president.

Minister Kemayah noted that the sustenance of peace, democracy and development in Liberia remains uncompromising for the Weah administration as demonstrated in the recent elections when he made phone contacts to contestants from the opposition, congratulating them for their election despite some candidates from the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) not winning the elections.