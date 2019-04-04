Francis Burns Dunbar’s Funeral Takes Place Tomorrow

The funeral service of Mr. Francis Burns Dunbar, Sr. will take place on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the S.T. Nagbe United Methodist Church at 13th and 14th Streets, Tubman Boulevard, Monrovia, beginning at 10 o’clock a.m.

The body will be removed from the Samuel A. Stryker Funeral Home on Tubman Boulevard at 09:00 o’clock the same Friday morning and taken to the S.T. Nagbe Church.

On Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10 o’clock a.m., the cortege will depart the S.T. Nagbe Church for the Dunbar farm in Palala, Bong County, where interment will take place.

Francis Burns Dunbar, Sr., a prominent son of the legendary agriculturist, builder and father, George Augustus Dunbar III, died on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the SOS Clinic on Tubman Boulevard in Sinkor following a period of illness. He was in his 71st year.

Mr. Dunbar served the Liberian government in several capacities, including former deputy minister at Finance and former managing director, respectively of the Liberia Produce Marketing Corporation (LPMC) and National Port Authority (NPA).

Francis Burns Dunbar was born in Monrovia on December 26, 1948 to the union of Mr. George A. Dunbar III and Madam Kau Quelu Boayue Dunbar of Ganta, Nimba County.

He was a graduate of the College of West Africa (CWA). He spent a year at Cuttington College and Divinity School (now Cuttington University), before traveling to the United States. There he obtained the Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Queens College, and the Master’s in Economics from the New School for Social Research in New York (NSSRNY). He later commenced the doctoral program at the NSSRNY, completing all his course work, but for the dissertation.

Family sources said he was employed at several companies, including an import/export company in New York.

In 1978, he married Ms. Rita Davis and the union was blessed with two sons, Francis Davis Dunbar, and Jason Burns Dunbar. The marriage was dissolved in 1988.

He returned to Liberia in the Summer of 1981, and joined the government. During the Liberian civil war, Francis returned to the USA in 1990, and was employed as general manager of New Jersey Transit, a position he held for many years.

Francis also married Ms. Shadrene Howard in 1989, and this union was blessed with a son, Stephan Burns Dunbar. This marriage was dissolved in 1993.

Mr. Francis Dunbar fathered four other children—Sei Newon, mother Ms. Betty Dokie; Dekonti Putu S., mother Dr. Antoinette Sayeh, former Minister of Finance; Francine, mother, Ms. Frances Mitchel; and Francia Dunbar, mother, Ms. Edwina G. Allison.

Survivors include his former wives, Rita Davis and Shadrene Howard; his children, Francis Davis, Jason Burns, Dekonti Putu, Sei Newon, Fancine, Francia and Stephen Burns Dunbar; his grandchildren, Noah and Sara; the Dunbar family; numerous siblings; nieces; nephews; cousins; the Boayue family; other relatives; friends; and business associates.