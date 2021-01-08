France to Invest Significantly in Liberia

— As President Weah meets French Foreign Minister
President George Manneh Weah has held bilateral talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drain on the margins of the inaugural ceremonies of Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra.
During the meeting yesterday, President Weah and the Minister stressed the importance of the strong ties that exist between their nations and discussed ways of improving the Franco-Liberian relationship. According to a press release from MICAT, Minister Le Drain thanked the Liberian government for its continuous efforts at consolidating the democratic gains the country has made under the Weah administration.
He cited the just ended Senatorial elections as a testament to the country’s strong democratic credentials. The Minister also committed on behalf of the French government and people, to make “significant” investments in Liberia. He assured President Weah of French support through the strong francophone bloc it has on the African continent.
The French Foreign Minister emphasized that the presence of Air France in Liberia is symbolic of the Franco-Liberian cooperation, which he said needs to be expanded. Also discussed was the need for “practical French support” to Liberia alongside the realm of multilateral institutions, such as the IMF.
While praising the Liberian government’s efforts at ensuring macroeconomic stability, Minister le Drain said that the country’s huge debt stock inherited by President Weah remains a huge constraint and an economic albatross hindering development.
He said President Emmanuel Macron has committed to leading a strong effort on the part of the French government to ensure the reduction through the cancellation of Liberia’s debt portfolio.
On the security front, Foreign Minister le Drain and President Weah discussed the insurrection in the Sahel region of West Africa, Maritime security in the wake of an increase in piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and Liberia’s role in Mali. They also explored enhanced security cooperation through a similar military pact the French have with Cote d’Ivoire. They agreed a firm commitment on this will be made when the Minister visits Liberia in April.
President Weah assured the French government through Minister le Drain that both countries have the same desire to see peace in the region and therefore welcomed the possibility of collaboration on that front. He informed the Minister that Liberia is taking “practical steps” to fight terrorism.
The Liberian Leader then highlighted the need for more support to the Armed Forces of Liberia and other security apparatuses. He said such support and cooperation should come in the form of training and logistical support. Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, Maritime Commissioner Eugene Nagbe and NPA Managing Director Bill Twehway also formed a part of the discussions.
My fellow compatriots, please put your hatred or vexation aside momentously and take a listen……the French Foreign Minister’s recent visit to Liberia should not be underrated in anyway or construed as a waste of time. Please consider the following bullet points:
*. Mr. le Drain’s visit means that democracy (although it needs minor improvement in Liberia) is alive and well under Weah’s leadership. Example, the French Foreign Minister states unequivocally that the recent Senatorial elections went well. Please let’s not have any argument here. Weah’s party didn’t do too well, but at the same time, Weah did not cheat any of the Senatorial contenders neither did he motivate or encourage insurrectionists to disrupt peace and tranquility nationwide.
*. Because of the fact that Democracy in Liberia is sailing almost 100% smoothly, the French Foreign Minister states that French investors will be encouraged to do their part in terms of investing in Liberia.
*. Mr. le Drain states very clearly that the Weah government inherited humongous amount of foreign debt.
There are tough times in Liberia. Jobs are in short supply and because of that, unemployment is high on the charts. Hospitals are needed. Competent doctors are needed. Running water and electricity are an absolute must. Schools need improvement.
Slice it anyway you prefer.
But progress is being made under Weah.
☮️
Don’t be naive, and let not Liberia be naive! This is the same France that is still shamelessly pulling billions of dollars out of Africa in the name of paying for the de-colonization of some African countries, including some that are Liberia’s own neighbours. Without Africa, France will become a penniless ‘highly indebted poor third world’ country as they refer to much of Africa today. We have more than enough human and natural resources to aid our own development. Why do we continue to sell and bastardise Liberia and our future to nations who clearly don’t care about us??? China is cutting in deep. A South Korean company is now rummaging our forests for loot! Likewise, France is on its way. Not to mention other rogues who came before them, and mostly likely to follow! When will we learn to stand for ourselves as a nation richly endowed by Almighty God? Let’s stop begging and taking pan-in-hand to every conference and meeting of nations where we should be taking our rightful place as co-equals. Shameful and utterly disgraceful to be a nation begging for aid even at another nation’s presidential inauguration ceremony! Don’t forget why we were invited to Ghana and let’s stop being naive…France will never save or develop Liberia – we should and we can by God’s grace. Let’s get to work and stop begging and stop being corrupt!! Let’s love ourselves and love our country…that’s all we’ve got!
I agree. It always encouraging to be optimistic. Liberia can only win if we support each others efforts