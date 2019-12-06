Four Liberian Referees Off to Egypt

Four Liberian referees, Hassan Corneh, Sekou S. Konneh Jr, Joel W. Doe, and George Rogers Jr., have left the country to honor an assignment in the CAF Confederation Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

The quartet will officiate the Confederation Cup Group ‘A’ match between Pyramid FC of Egypt, and Nouadhibou of Mauritania on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Referee Corneh will serve as center referee, and will be ably assisted by referees Konneh as assistant referee-1, Doe as Assistant referee-2, while Rogers will serve as reserved referee.

They were among nine Liberian referees that the Referees Committee of the football world governing body (FIFA), approved earlier this year to officiate in international football competitions in 2019.

The referees have over the years enjoyed the confidence of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) by getting assignments to officiate in several CAF competitions.

The match between Pyramid FC and Nouadhibou will be the second round of matches in the group stage of the competition.

Pyramid are atop of the group with three points following a 3-1 win over Enugu Rangers of Nigeria on Sunday, December 1, while Nouadhibou are in the third position on the log after losing 3-2 against second place Al Masry of Egypt in their opening fixture.