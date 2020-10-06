Forum of Liberian Women Elders Donates COVID-19 Materials to Marketers

A group of professional women under the banner, Forum of Liberian Women Elders (FLWE), has donated several nose masks to marketers in Monrovia and its environs.

The donation, made recently, was intended to buttress the efforts of national government in response to the fight against COVID-19. Presenting the items, FLWE chairperson, Madam Ophelia Hoff Saytumah, said the group is committed to helping in the fight against the spread of the virus.

“This donation is our own way of identifying and spreading the message of safety and cleanliness, to be here today to present some mask to you because you (marketers) have a larger contact out there with our citizens,” she said.

Madam Sayumah told the beneficiaries (marketers) that people always go to the market to shop and, as such, they needed to be safe out there.

“So we feel, as an organization, to always identify with you in getting the message out that everyone needs to wear [nose] mask,” she added.

Also speaking, Madam Olubanke King-Akerele, who gave a brief overview of FLWE, lauded the group’s executives for such initiative that is intended to keep Liberians safe from getting COVID-19.

According to her, FLWE was established in 2019, right after the death of Madam Mary Brownell and other powerful women elders, who have gone to the great beyond, and those who helped to make Liberia where it is today.

“We preserve that legacy by committing ourselves by participating in and contributing to the nation building process,” she said.

Madam King-Akerele a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, told her colleagues that FLWE is critical to the future of Liberia and, as such, they need to be part of every national decision-making process. She added that the objective of FLWE is for the voices of women elders to be heard and respond to certain critical national issues and not to remain silent on issues affecting the future of the nation.

This, she said, will allow them to contribute actively to debates and engage in partnership with ongoing efforts to respond to social challenges, together with other professional groups and civil society, as well as being actively engaged with critical issues facing Liberia.

In response, the beneficiaries thanked FLWE for the gesture and promised to use the items donated for their intended purposes.

Meanwhile, the ceremony was attended by other FLWE executives including former Gender Minister Julia Duncan Cassell; former Monrovia City Mayor Ophelia Hoff Saytumah; Asatu Bah-Kenneth, Deputy Commissioner General of the Liberia Immigration Service; Theresa Leigh Sherman; and former Monrovia City Mayor Clara Doe-Mvogo, among others.