Former VP Boakai Mourns Cllr. Brumskine’s Death

Joseph Nyuma Boakai, former Vice President of Liberia and standard bearer of the former ruling Unity Party, has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, former standard bearer of the opposition Liberty Party.

Mr. Boakai described the late Cllr. Brumskine as a towering politician, eminent statesman, and a legal luminary with an abiding belief in the rule of law.

Boakai recalls joining forces with Cllr. Brumskine when the Liberty Party challenged the results of the 2017 presidential elections based on what they were convinced was “fraudulent conduct and irregularities in the elections”.

He said the late Brumskine remained resolute in the pursuit of the legal process in spite of its glaring contradictions, and the manipulation of the judiciary.

“Politicians of lesser calibre would have resorted to threats of mob action and violence by supporters,” a release quoted Mr. Boakai.

Similarly, he said Cllr. Brumskine brought the Liberty Party along in the formation of the collaborating political parties (CPP) with characteristic dedication and commitment.

“Although, his ailment was already beginning to take a toll, Cllr. Brumskine felt no sacrifice was too great to save our beloved country. He worked assiduously towards consolidating the CPP into a formidable opposition. Cllr. Brumskine was a man of tenacity and determination. He did not give up easily, nor was he the kind of person to be readily dissuaded from pursuing his objective,” the release quoted Mr. Boakai.

He recalled how Brumskine contested the presidency three times, and was undaunted by the formidable challenges each time, adding that his life was a profile in courage that should serve as inspiration for his Liberty Party young supporters in particular, and the youth in general.

Meanwhile, Mr. Boakai has extended his deepest sympathies to Mrs. Brumskine, the entire Brumskine family and the officials and members of the Liberty Party; yea the people of Liberia for this great loss.

He also prayed that the Almighty God will keep the Brumskine family and all Liberians in His protective embrace, and comfort all during this period of bereavement and throughout.

“Liberia has truly lost a patriot in the death of Cllr. Brumskine,” Boakai said.

Cllr. Brumskine, 68, died on Wednesday, November 20 in the United States of America, following a period of illness.