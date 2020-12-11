Former TWP Political Leader Detests Post-Election Violence

The former Political Leader of the former ruling grand True Whig Party (TWP), Mr. Eric Olson, is admonishing candidates in the just-ended Special Senatorial Election to exhibit leadership by calling on their supporters to remain calm and not get too caught up in unofficial results that are being reported by some local radio stations across the country.

“We are not enemies, but opponents and our competitors are the friends that reveal our ability and capability in the areas where we compete,” Olson said in a press release issued yesterday. “It is completely unacceptable for any candidate to remain quiet while their supporters disrupt the peace of the country. We will be calling on ECOWAS Leadership to sanction any candidate that will not come out publicly to denounce and disassociate themselves from violence, perpetrated by ill-willed individuals in this post elections period.”

Mr. Olson encouraged all candidates and their supporters to await the announcement of the official results by the National Elections Commission and stop all violent acts.

He further stated that the legal course is the only medium available to anyone who feels disenfranchised or ccheated; no violence will resolve disputed results.

Mr. Olson also called on President George Weah to fulfill his constitutional duty of protecting everyone and prosecuting anyone that breaks the laws.

The statement by Mr. Olson comes in the wake of victory celebrations by rival candidates, in the absence of official results by NEC, a situation that could trigger tension among supporters in the country.

“We just want to say this to all Liberians, that Liberia is our common patrimony that which we always stand to defend as a people and state”, the former political leader of the TWP said.

He maintained that while unofficial results show candidates leading in various counties, the most important outcome for this vote is peace.

Vote counting is underway in the Special Senatorial election and Referendum after a day of peaceful voting Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Fourteen Senators are in the race for re-election in their respective counties with one Senator, Alphonso Gaye of Grand Gedeh County, having declined to seek re-election. Liberia’s National Election Commission had said that ballots from Tuesday’s vote are being sorted and counted, with the first provisional results being announced yesterday.