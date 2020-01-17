Former Superintendent Expresses Frustration over Road Building Equipment

Former Nimba County Superintendent, Edith G. Weh has expressed dismay over what she calls “Mishandling” of the Nimba County road building equipment that are gradually turning into scraps.

Authorities of Nimba County with a suggestion from Senator Prince Johnson concurred and used US$4.8 million of their social development fund to purchase road building equipment in 2011 with the intent of opening and rehabilitating farm-to-market roads in the county.

While this collective agreement that led to purchasing the equipment was a welcoming venture to the people of the county, some parts including the Yarmein Clan where the iron ore from which the social development fund comes is mined, and Gbehyi Clan on the Western end of the county, did not feel the presence of the machines on their roads until their break down and subsequent transition to scrap.

“It breaks my heart to see these machines down in very bad condition,” madam Gongloe-Weh said.

According to her, she has in recent times seen someone in an unmarked vehicle extracting parts from one of the damaged machines parked around her home village in Yarwin Messonon, Lower Nimba County.

“It is so sad when I took a bold step and stood against all odds, working along with the county leadership that saw our vision clearly and understood that the purchase of yellow machines will help to connect every part of Nimba,” she said.

She expressed that “it is so disheartening that regardless of the vision and dream, today the machines have become a mere decoration, scattered in every part of Nimba.”

Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh, during whose administration as superintendent the machines were procured, emphasized that governance is a collaborative effort involving the Executive, Judiciary, and the Legislature; therefore, it is incumbent upon the Nimba team of the government to work together to ensure that the machines are back to work.

As part of her holiday season’s message, she urged Liberians in Nimba to be truthful to one another, saying, “our county and the country suffered a lot during 2019 from economic hardship, ritualistic killing, rape and all kinds of dirty deeds.”

Madam Gongloe-Weh contested one of the senatorial seats of the county twice and lost to Senator Thomas Grupee in 2011 and Senator Prince Y. Johnson in 2014. She is also contemplating contesting in the upcoming Special Senatorial Election in which the incumbent, Thomas Grupee, is expected to contest.

In reference to her ambition for the upcoming election, she urged that 2020 should usher in a different kind of Nimba and Liberia at large where, according to her, love for one another will take hold of Nimbaians as a county.

Madam Weh advised that in an election year a lot of things happen and that, those seeking elected positions use unscrupulous means to get elected, something she urged her compatriots seeking positions to desist from doing. She named ritual killing as one activity that many people seeking public positions use to achieve their agendas.

“My message as we enter the New Year is to change the trajectory of our county and country and put them in our lives, both as politicians and as ordinary citizens,” she said.

Madam Edith G. Weh is expected to be the only female among many men to contest for the only senatorial seat in Nimba in the October 2020 Special Senatorial Election.

She may face a major challenge from her townmate, Superintendent D. Dorr Cooper, who is widely speculated to be a possible candidate, but yet to make his position known.