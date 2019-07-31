Former Senator Frederick Cherue Dies

Cllr. Frederick Doe Cherue, one of the country’s foremost legal luminaries and former Senator of River Gee County, has died. According to local media report quoting family sources, the former Justice Minister died On early Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Family sources confirmed that Cllr. Cherue died at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, India, where he had been undergoing treatment for some time. His wife, Vivian and nephew, Cllr. Negbalee Warner, were by his side at the time of his death.

The Late Cllr. Cherue won the senatorial seat for River Gee County in the 2005 general and presidential elections, and served on several prominent senatorial committees, including the standing committees of Judiciary, Defense and Intelligence, and Public Accounts and Audit.

His one term as a legislator in the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf’s 12 years regime won himself the admiration and respect of legislative reporters, and eventually gained the name, “Senior Reporter.”

In an apparent intention to pay more attention to his Dugbor Law Firm, Senator Cherue together with Grand Kru County Senator and former Senate Protempore, Cletus Segbe Wortorson, decided not to contest the 2014 special senatorial elections.

Though he left the First Branch of the Government, Cllr. Cherue resurfaced in the executive branch of government as Justice Minister and Attorney General in 2016.

Outside the legislature, he headed the Liberian Bar Association, former Principal of the Zwedru Multilateral High School, and managing director of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company.

His passing has been described by many of his legal colleagues as major loss to the legal profession.

Cllr. Cherue’s death is the first of an immediate former lawmaker, and the fourth person who has passed through the Legislature, who have passed this year; and his home going came as by-elections were being held for the late Montserrado County Senator Geraldine Doe-Sherif and the late Montserrado County District #15 Representative Adolph Lawrence.

Funeral arrangements, according to a family source, will be announced later this week.