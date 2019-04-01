Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Chairs Africa Women Leaders Network Meeting

The African Women’s Leadership Network (AWLN), a platform which seeks to enhance women’s role in Africa’s transformation, will hold its third steering committee meeting under the patronage of Africa’s first female President Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, on April 1 and 2. The meeting will be held at the Boulevard Palace in Sinkor.

According to a release from the Liberia office of UN Women, the two-day meeting, planned for 9 a.m. is supported by the African Union and UN Women Liberia. About 30 steering committee members will outline flagship projects that will be implemented between 2019-2020, focusing on strengthening women’s role in Africa’s transformation in governance, peace and stability.

The Network was launched in 2017 when African women leaders met at the first “Women Leaders Forum for Africa’s Transformation’’ held in New York. During the meeting, participants discussed women leaders’ role as the driving force of the continent’s transformation in the implementation of the AU Agenda 2063 and the UN Agenda 2030 aimed at fostering global sustainable development.

The 1st and 2nd second steering committee meetings were held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Deliberations at the first forum focused on women leaders’ commitments to create the “Africa We Want.’’

The second forum addressed ways to “operationalize the vision and strategy for implementation.’’

Members also established the Network’s governance structure and identified flagship projects.

The Network comprises over 300 women leaders from a variety of sectors, ranging from political, public, private, grassroots organizations, civil society and youth.

About 30 Network members of the steering committee, UN and AU women leaders, invited guests and members of the Coordination Committee are expected to attend the Monrovia meeting which will feature speeches by Madam Sirleaf, Minister Williametta Saydee-Tarr, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Ms. Binta Diop, AU Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security.

Dr. Thelma Awori, former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Director, UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa, will facilitate the opening session.

Participants will consolidate the outcomes of the 2nd AWLN Steering committee meeting forum and define a road map for the Network, identifying concrete steps to deliver on flagship projects. They will also review and approve the structure and progress AWLN has made since the last forum. After the opening session, participants will break into plenary sessions to discuss a range of topics such as “Women in Agriculture,’’ ‘’Young Women Leaders’’ and African Women Leadership Fund and ‘’Partnership with the Private Sector.’’