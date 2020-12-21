Foreign Visitor, Others Motivate Female Scholars in Academic Sojourn

A visiting guest from the United States has told Liberian female students to strive towards achieving their ambitions by exploring every opportunity coming their way.

Dr. Lisa Thompson who is on a research tour in the country with other humanitarian guests told the four female scholars on Saturday, December 19, that it is not an easy task anywhere, even the United States, for a person to achieve what he or she wants, but only requires an individual’s seriousness in taking advantage of available opportunities to achieve his or her goal.

For girls specifically, Dr. Thompson said their values reflect on every spectrum of society, and working towards a brighter future will not only help the individual female but the entire society because of the passion many of them have for humanity.

Quanuquanei Karmue, Executive Director & Co-Founder of Save More Kids, is a Liberian but has lived much of his life in the United States and operates the humanitarian organization to impact less fortunate children and ambitious females in Liberia.

In his account to the female scholars, Mr. Karmue said he witnessed during the war how his mother was taken to the killing field in Duport Road to be killed, but God saved her life and theirs, and they found themselves later in the United States where he acquired his education in a university in Massachusetts and then Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. He told the girls that it was not an easy thing to go through, but with other opportunities explored, he was able to go through and any of them can meet their life dream by exerting seriousness in their academic sojourn.

Isaac Vah Tukpah, Jr., of the Liberia Integration and Transformation Movement, also encouraged the girls to be assertive and see a bigger picture of the future as compared to where they have reached today, noting that Liberia is a patriarchal society where male dominance is rooted but women and girls can still compete to become even better than their male counterparts.

The girls are from different academic institutions and made great strides in the public examinations and are about to complete their secondary education to enter tertiary education.

Blessing Kollie, 21, is expected to graduate from the St. Martin’s Catholic High School in Gbarnga, Bong County in January 2021. She is seeking a scholarship from the Supporting Her Education Changes a Nation (SHECAN). She has a grave story of dehumanization in society, but she now finds life better with the Christ’s Children Home under the care of Mrs. Neyor L. Karmue in Gbarnga. The home care and Save More Kids are supporting her with other children, and this has brought out their true dignity and life with the ambition that makes her to envision what she wants to be.

Blessing intends to become a writer and a human rights advocate to share her experience with others in the world through her writing. For that, she holds onto English and Literature as key subjects to facilitate her ambition, and by her distinct articulation she expresses the confidence that, when successful in getting the SHECAN Scholarship, she will achieve her goal.

Alicia A. Wright, 18, is a graduate of the all female St. Teresa Convent High School, who came second in the West African Senior Student Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for 2020 in the country. She acknowledged the US guest and her crew for the advice and encouragement, and said she is ambitious of becoming an entrepreneur with specific interest in Fashion Design.

She is not only interested in becoming a fashion designer but a humanitarian to create jobs for others. To expose her ambition and herself to the world, Alicia has expressed interest in participating in the Bilikon Beauty Pageant that seeks to empower young people through pageantry. The event is expected to take place on December 25.

She is now studying Marketing and Accounting at the Blue Crest University College in pursuit of her dream.

Blessing A. Jalieba, 17, is also a student of the St. Teresa Convent High School and she took first place in the just ended WASSCE in the entire country. She, like others, is ambitious of studying Biology and Chemistry with the desire of becoming a medical doctor.

She also acknowledged the guests’ advice to them on how to believe in “Yourself and ability” to get your goal achieved, and she objected to the public perception that Liberian women are lazy to contend with Science courses.

She said her goal is to dispel this notion and she encouraged her peers to be assertive and rise above fright and self defeat to pursue their lifetime goals, even in the midst of prejudice.

Lela P. Wapoe, 16, is a student who took the third place in WASSCE and graduated from the Turkish Light International School. She is also ambitious of becoming a Neurosurgeon, a tough medical career that requires one to study hard to achieve. Lela is optimistic that the SHECAN program, which helps girls who are determined to achieve in their professional sojourn, can help her achieve this dream as she has been earmarked to compete for a scholarship.

With the coming of Dr. Thompson and stakeholders of Save More Kids, she hopes that the words of encouragement they received, with the challenge to take advantage of available opportunities, can bring her dream to pass especially as she applies for the SHECAN scholarship. SHECAN has just in recent days announced Myra Wamah, one of 40 children under the care of Madam Neyor L. Karmue, a Missionary Nurse in Garmue, Bong County.

The four girls who interacted with Dr. Thompson and her entourage are from different academic backgrounds and orientations, but one thing they have in common is that they speak the English Language distinctly — a key academic challenge that many Liberian students face today.