FOHRD Feeds 350 Students, Others in Its Maiden Hot Meal Program

The Foundation for Human Rights Defense Liberia (FOHRD) has begun the activation of one of its core programs, the Hot Meal Feeding Initiative. FOHRD served a little over 350 bowls of hot meals to more than 200 students of the June L. Moore Public School and over 100 bowls to children and some adults in the VOA Oldfield Community.

During the maiden edition of the human rights group’s feeding initiative at the June L. Moore Public School in Gbengbar Town, along the Roberts International Airport highway, Mr. Louis Pasca Adolphus, FOHRD’s Program Assistant, told the students that it is a part of their human rights to get a hot meal every day.

“Feeding school is a part of our programs. Your school has been captured in our program; so today, we have come with hot meal so that we can share with your institution,” Adolphus said on behalf of FOHRD’s Executive Director, Mr. Tee Wonokay, who is away in the US.

Speaking further, Adolphus said they were identifying with the students as part of their basic human rights. “Lack of feeding has become one of the major challenges. People go all day without a decent meal. FOHRD saw this as a means of identifying and providing a little meal for you today.”

In her vote of thanks, Ms. Sarah Yeadamah, Vice Principal for Administration, June L. Moore, told the FOHRD’s team that they were the first group yet to feed their students.

“Many a time, other organizations come, they come with other activities; but you have become the first to come and identify with us with feeding for our children. We say thanks so much, and we pray that this shouldn’t be the end,” Ms. Yeadamah said.

Also speaking, one of the teachers made a passionate appeal to the Foundation to include in its scholarship program some of their brilliant 12th graders, who will be graduating soon from the school and will be seeking higher education.

“Some of the students here are self-supported; some are from very poor families,” he added.

His appeal was echoed by the president of the students, Daniel E. Davies. “I want to thank you for what you have started. I hope and pray that God will strengthen and give you more to give. As president of the school, I just want to appeal to you that if you have anything like a scholarship you can involve June L. Moore Public School in it.”

Other students, too, shared their sentiments about how tasty the food was.

Because the food was so much and most of the students had been served twice, the FOHRD team took the balance food into the VOA Oldfield Community, which is along the same highway. They distributed it to the community dwellers, including kids and some adults, who, too, most of whom came two or more times and got served.