FLY To Train 300 Youths in Monitoring Electoral Violence

Ahead of the Senatorial mid-term elections, the Liberia Federation of Youths (FLY) in partnership with Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCFP) and the Catholic Justice and Peace Commission (CJPC) is preparing to train over 300 young people in 15 Counties to watch out for electoral violence and report it.

As the day for the conduct of the mid-term elections approaches, the political environment is becoming more volatile as election violence has periodically been reported. In recent days in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, a group of people believed to be loyalists of President George Weah and the ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) attacked Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah, and Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader and chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Alexander Cummings, asking them to leave Grand Gedeh because Kloubah has been in the constant habit of raining insults on “our President.” The two opposition figures left Zwedru under tense security protection.

Speaking to the Daily Observer through mobile phone from Ganta, Nimba County, FLY President Amos Williams disclosed that in addition to monitoring election violence, the young people will also observe political campaigns, rallies, and collect data ahead of the Mid-term senatorial elections.

Mr. Williams said a team of young people headed by former FLY President Augustine Tamba, and the CJPC focal Person, Parley Johnson, have already been dispatched to the southeastern counties to conduct the the training exercise.

According to Mr. Williams the training is in two phases and all will be conducted before the pending election.

“We will continue to remind young people that we need to work together more and respect our national youth structure,” said the FLY President. However, Mr. Williams called on the government to look back at all of the policy documents that the young people crafted to address issues affecting youths in the country.

He noted that as part of the training exercise, FLY and its partners will launch what he called “The National Youth Mediation Tasks Force (NYMTF)”, something he says is going to enable young people settle disputes in their respective counties.