FLOW Contributes to Liberia’s Water Sector

As the Government of Liberia and partners strive to provide safe drinking water for the citizenry, there are also some local non-government organizations working in the WASH sector to augment the effort, and one such organization is the Forever Low Option for Water (FLOW), established since 2017.

The organization is managed by a young Liberian, Shemuker J. McCain, following his Engineering training by a German organization.

Safe drinking water is a scarce commodity in Monrovia, a city of over one million people. The Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has often complained of facing financial challenge to purchase new pipes to restore those old pipes that have turned rusty and begun leaking, and this has been the shortcoming of this public corporation since Liberia transitioned to peace about 16 years ago. The ordinary residents rely on water bagged in plastic sachets for drinking and, taking the environment into consideration, such water produced by companies around has at times been proven unsafe due to the proximity of the water production sites to septic tanks.

FLOW, according to Mr. McCain, is involved in manual drilling of boreholes, using E-Max Technology.

The E-Max is a German oriented technology used for drilling and, with it, a borehole can be drilled up to 500 feet deep. As part of the drilling, an inspection is done at the site, using the lead rod, coconut, or chicken eggs to discover whether the water in the area is good for human consumption.

He said after using this method, his team conducts search of bedrock where the drilling will take place.

“We look for bedrock to ensure that the rock does not serve as a hindrance when the drilling is going on,“ said Shemuker.

Shemuker also disclosed that in the drilling process, mud is used to ensure that water from the borehole is clean and safe for drinking.

The head of FLOW further said after the process of drilling, his organization installs a less expensive hand pump that his clients can afford to purchase.

He said his organization is also involved in the training of individuals who do not have skills the E-MAX Technology.

FLOW, according to Shemuker, has expertise in constructing irrigation systems for farmers to ensure that water is available on their respective farms.

He said since the establishment of FLOW, his organization has worked for households, and local and international organizations providing them safe drinking water.

Presently, Mr. McCain disclosed that his organization is implementing a project for the Liberia Football Association at its Soccer Academy in Careysburg.

McCain, with his expertise, is therefore encouraging the government and non-governmental institutions to make use of his entity to drill boreholes and construct hand pumps where needed.