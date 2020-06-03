FLAC Supports Gov’t Efforts to Fight COVID-19

— Identifies with several orphanages in Montserrado, Grand Bassa Counties

As part of its support to Government’s efforts in preventing starvation among disadvantaged and vulnerable groups, members of the Federation of Liberian Associations in Canada (FLAC) and the Liberian Embassy in Washington, D.C., have donated 100 bags of 25kg rice to five (5) orphanages in Montserrado and Grand Bassa Counties.

The donation, which took place on Friday, May 22, 2020, was also supported by the office of Grand Gedeh County Senator, A Marshall Dennis.

FLAC’s support to orphanages in Liberia also comes at a crucial time, as food insecurity level in the country remains high in this period of the pandemic particularly for vulnerable people including children.

The organization, headed by Prof. Nancy E. Reeves, is a not for profit and non-governmental organization established by the Liberian Community in Canada with a mission to promote the interest of Liberians and people of Liberian descent in Canada, as well as directly contribute to the rebuilding efforts of their country.

FLAC’s food donation targeted My Brother’s Keeper, which has 50 children; Amazing Grace, 42 children; Life Village, 25 children; Alfred & Agnes, 25 Children; and Caring For Tomorrow’s Generation, 45 Children.

Each of the beneficiaries received 20 bags of rice presented on behalf of the organization by a team headed by Atty. Benjamin Stewart.

Earlier, Mr. Bill Quincy Sandy, FLAC’s Operational and Administrative Director, told the Daily Observer via phone that the initiative is just an initial contribution of the organization.

He explained that the donation project was initiated by the Reeves administration of FLAC when she placed an (SOS) call to all Liberians to help their fellow countrymen and women in these critical times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Sandy noted that the call was heeded to and, as a result, financial contributions came from the Liberian community which enabled the deliveries to be possible, swift, and timely.

Atty. Stewart, who read a special message on behalf of Prof. Reeves while carrying on the distribution, said: “During this COVID-19 crisis, the Federation of Liberian Association in Canada has been working in collaboration with the Liberian Embassy in Washington, D.C., headed by Ambassador George S. W. Patten. Ambassador George Patten has been very instrumental in working with all Liberian Communities in the diaspora, with weekly conference call meetings with all Liberian organizations in the diaspora, asking what can we do to work with the Government of Liberia in helping our families back home at this difficult pandemic.”

Based on that request, Atty. Stewart said FLAC and its members put their meager resources together to help Liberians by purchasing these bags rice.

He added: “So, this is why we are here today to donate these items on their behalf.”

Prof. Reeves in a brief quotation is reported to have said: “We are prepared to continue to do what we started today; helping our brothers and sisters in times of need. We will continue to provide food clothing, and shelter whenever the need arises.”

Ralph Gelego, Executive Director of My Brother’s Keeper Orphanage, thanked FLAC for the much-needed support.

Speaking separately, the leadership of each of the orphanages, who were in a jubilant mood as FLAC’s team arrived to make the donation, expressed deep gratitude to the organization’s administration for what was described as “timely intervention.”

Some of them revealed that this was the first of its kind for their organizations to receive such needy assistance, especially from their fellow compatriots in the Diaspora.

FLAC was founded in October of 2014 in the city of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada as a non-profit community organization. Some of her primary objectives included, but not limited to providing healthcare education.