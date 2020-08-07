FJN Engages Religious Leaders on Peace and Justice

By Tina S. Mehnpaine

The Faith and Justice Network of Liberia, a civil society organization, has ended a one-day meeting with religious leaders with a call to keep the Michael K. Francis Intellectual Discourse alive.

The conference, held under the theme: “Pandemic, Peace, and Justice in Changing Times,” brought together pastors, imams, priests, women leaders, student groups and politicians, urging all to become agents of peace.

During the conference, Rev. Dr. Tolbert Jallah, Regional Executive Director, told participants that in the midst of the global violence, injustice, and rape within the Mano River Basin, FJN will continue to work with state actors to ensure that justice and peace are maintained.

According to Rev. Jallah, FJN will bring together experts and practitioners to consider the interplay of justice and faith to find strategies to elevate the collective efforts to shape a more just, secure and peaceful future.

Rev. Jallah noted that FJN will continue to speak to the consciousness of citizens on the work and teachings of Archbishop Michael K. Francis on social realities throughout the country.

Archbishop Michael K. Francis, in whose honor the intellectual discourse is named, was a strong and fearless advocate for justice in Liberia. Rev. Jallah at the conference encouraged citizens to support peace and justice throughout Liberia by preventing conflict, building peace, and protecting human rights.

“The Faith and Justice Network supports churches’ efforts to ensure citizens’ participation and deepen their understanding,” he noted.

The Faith and Justice Network is a non-political and not-for-profit Christian organization based in Monrovia. It has Christian goals and objectives and operates according to Christian ethics and principles.

Rev. Antony Bowah, Bishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Gbarnga, said it is time for the church to unite and be in one accord, just as the disciples of Jesus Christ did on the day of Pentecost.

He noted that in biblical days, believers in God never violated whatever instruction God gave them to address health issues, but remained in the confines of the rules and regulations while, at the same time, ensuring that justice was served the right way it should.