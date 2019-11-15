First Lady Weah Raps on Girls’ Education in France

First Lady Clar Marie Weah has been making a case for Liberian girls relative to education in Paris, France, recently, a release from the First Lady’s office in Monrovia has said.

According to the release, Madam Weah elaborated on the current situation of girls’ education in the country at an event organized by French First Lady Madam Brigitte Macron.

Madam Weah also craved for support from Mrs. Macron to augment efforts by the Liberian government in ensuring that girls not only enroll, but remain in school.

She believes that investing in girls’ education is crucial for achieving gender equality and ensuring sustainable development in Liberia and across the world.

According to the release, advocating for girls’ education is part of Madam Weah’s flagship program through the She’s You Movement, aimed at empowering women for a better and prosperous Liberia.

The event, held on the sidelines of the Paris Forum under the theme, “Educating the Girl Child,” also brought together several African First Ladies. But the meeting between Madame Macron and her African counterparts seek to set the stage for more engagements at the upcoming 28th Africa-France Summit scheduled for June 2020 in Bordeaux, France.

Meanwhile, Madam Weah is headed for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to participate in the Global Business Forum (GBF); Africa Business Women Luncheon in Partnership with Dubai Business Women Council.

The exclusive round-table lunch event, scheduled for Monday, November 18, 2019, is aimed at sharing experience about opportunities and challenges for women in business while exploring potential synergies.

Dubai’s most prominent businesswomen, along with CEOs and young entrepreneurs from across Africa and the UAE, are expected to attend the Summit.