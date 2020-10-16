First Lady Clar Weah Pledges More Support to Girls

By Tina S. Mehnpaine

First Lady Clar Marie Weah has pledged her unflinching support to improve the living conditions of young girls across the country through her flagship program called, ‘She’s You Movement’.

The ‘She’s You Movement’ was launched by the first lady in June 2019, and it is aimed at improving the lives of women and girls for a better and prosperous Liberia.

Speaking recently to girls at the Lutheran Church compound in Sinkor, Monrovia, First Lady Clar Weah said: “As your First Lady, my top priority is to ensure that women and girls have equal access to opportunities and a safe space to lift their voices up.”

The First Lady further explained that Liberia as a country cannot celebrate the International Day of a Girl Child without acknowledging injustices and challenges women and girls are faced with on a daily basis.

“Women and girls in Liberia suffer social and economic discriminations, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (GBV)” The First Lady said.

According to her, the victims of these social vices (rape & SGBV) do end up not having the courage to go back to school because they are discriminated which kill their inspirations.

October 11 of every year is observed as International Day of the Girl Child. It was launched by UNICEF to campaign for girls to amplify their voices and stand up for their rights.

This year’s celebration is under the theme, “My voice, our Equal Future. Let’s Seize the Opportunity to re-imagine a Better World Inspired by Adolescent Girls — Energized and Recognized, Counted, and Invested.”

The First Lady said the global theme is particularly relevant for Liberia, stating that women’s and girls’ empowerment is vital to the country’s development.

“One of my goals is to empower women and girls through education because it transforms society. I will always provide assistance for girls in order to achieve their dreams,” she added.

“We shall continue the fight to break all barriers so that you can create a more prosperous world for future generations to come,” she added. She further stressed that women are key in nation-building and great future leaders and therefore, “We are committed to protecting your rights through education and empowerment.”