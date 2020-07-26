First Lady Clar Weah Endorses Teach For Liberia-Profuturo Partnership to Train 1,875 Local Teachers

The First Lady of the Republic of Liberia, Madam Clar Weah has declared her support of Teach For Liberia’s (TFL) partnership with the Profuturo Foundation, a Spanish education program whose mission is to narrow the education gap in the world by providing quality digital education for children in vulnerable environments in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia.

The aim of this partnership is to elevate the training of Africa’s top teachers and leaders by empowering them in key competencies and developing them into agents of change in their educational communities. The cross-country partnership will consist of Teach For All Network partners Teach For Liberia, Teach For Tanzania, Teach For Nigeria and Teach For Spain with support from the Profuturo Foundation to train 15,000 teachers across the continent. Via the partnership, TFL will deliver digital skills and pedagogical training to 1,875 Liberian teachers. During the course of the training, the importance of innovation, creativity, and leadership of teachers to meet the needs of Liberia’s most underserved children and communities will be highlighted.

Participants in the training will join a community of nearly 2,000 local teachers who will interact in the interest of reimagining the education sector in Liberia during a time when distance and remote learning are critical to the success of our students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who complete the training and exhibit mastery will be eligible for micro grant support, to showcase a proof of concept. Coined the Innovation Prize, this support will allow teachers to pilot their ideas and share with stakeholders to support continuous learning initiatives.

In order to participate in the training, teachers will need to have their own laptop or smartphone and internet access. Teachers who are interested can send their names, associated institution, phone number and email address to [email protected].