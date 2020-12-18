First-ever Liberia Carnival This Saturday

Liberia’s premier entertainment group, La Queen Entertainment and its partners, have announced that all is set for the nation’s first-ever cultural carnival scheduled this Saturday, December 19, 2020.

At a joint news conference recently, the CEO of LA Queen, Wokie Dolo and the President of the Liberia Cultural Union, Kekura Kamara, revealed that the event, which has been months in the making, will be about showcasing Liberia’s culture including its arts and crafts.

The show will consist of cultural performances, featuring music, song and dance from around the world, and will feature over 20 artists, both upcoming and recognized. It intends to celebrate Liberian culture and promote the creativity and artistic expression of artists whose works give new meaning to the folk arts.

“Through the preservation and transformation of traditional creations, these artists contribute to the longevity of the folk arts, making them accessible to the general public,” said Miss Dolo in a press release.

According to Miss Dolo, the Liberian Carnival begins at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town with a grand street parade to the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex with performers and participants exhibiting Liberia’s unique culture through songs, dances and customs, among others.

“December 19 is going to be the first-ever Liberian Carnival and we are asking all of you to come out and see the exhibition of Liberia’s cultural extravaganza,” Miss Dolo added. The essence of the Liberian Carnival — the overall goal is unity. Promoting unity is the overall goal and objective because without unity, there will be no development. So, the first mindset is unity,” Wokie added.

In remarks earlier, cultural icon Kamara underscored the importance of the event, saying the carnival is taking place at the time Liberians are just returning from a special senatorial election which has fueled some level of division among the citizens.

“It is important at this time because we are just coming from the elections. It is time to come together and celebrate Liberia through our cultural exhibition, healing the wounds of the elections, bringing peace and national reconciliation. Because at the end of the day, we have only one country, Liberia,” Karmara added.

Kamara, who became a household name following his popular Malawala Balawala television series in the 1980s, said the Liberian Carnival will invoke the spirit of oneness and appreciate the nation’s rich cultural heritage that were once cherished and celebrated in the past and inspire the young generation to embrace the country’s unique cultural values.

“He noted that the upcoming event will be the first of its king in Liberia and thanked the lead organizer, LA Queen Entertainment and its CEO for the effort and sacrifice in the planning of the event.

It is the first of its kind in Liberia. For many years, I have not seen something like this. It used to happen way back in the 60s and 70s,” he noted.

“I think we need to bring it back. In the post war, we must continue to bring our people together, we must preserve and develop our culture. That’s our identity. There is a big saying that a country without culture is like a big tree without roots.”

The event is expected to bring together Government officials, Liberian artists including musicians and movie stars, cultural and traditional leaders and students, among others.