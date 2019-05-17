First Division Title Race: Oilers’ Winning Streak Continues

The deciding moment of the 2018/19 LFA-Orange First Division league is nearing as the league gradually draws to a close.

With eight games left to be played, league leaders LPRC Oilers continued their winning streak on Wednesday, May 15, at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium after a 1-1 draw against LISCR FC.

LISCR FC needed a late goal from Armah Vaikainah to force the league leaders to the one-all draw. The deserving equalizer came in the 85th minute after LISCR intensified the pressure in their attacks with forward Edward Ledlum leading the attack.

Oilers had gone ahead in the first half thanks to a 40th minute goal from Dominic Jarteh.

LISCR’s equalizer also brought to an end goalkeeper Prince Wlame’s clean sheet streak after keeping eight successive clean sheets and has so far kept 11 in 14 games.

The result was not a good one for LISCR as they dropped to the fourth position. However, it was a significant result for Oilers as head Coach Cooper Sannah described LISCR as one of the biggest bridges that he has crossed on his championship journey.

“I am partly convinced that my team will go undefeated this season, because LISCR is one of the best clubs as compared to BYC, now that we have them behind us, the other smaller teams, no disrespect to them, we are going to win them,” Coach Sannah said in his post-match interview.

Wednesday’s result sent Oilers six points ahead of BYC and Watanga FC that moved up to the third position following their 3-1 against Keitrace FC on Wednesday at the Nancy B. Doe Stadium.

In other league games, Barrack Young Controllers stumble along the way after falling to a 2-1 defeat against Nimba United at the North Star Sports pitch in Mount Barclay.

Striker Mustapha Lomell, former striker of Nimba United, scored the opener for BYC, before Varney Dukuly and Morris Janteh came to the ‘Mountaineers’ rescue. It was striker Dukuly’s 13th goal out of 14 games, moving level with Christopher Jackson of LISCR FC.

United remained in their same fifth position, but are now leveled on points with LISCR FC.

Earlier at the ATS, FC Fassell and Monrovia Club Breweries settled to a 1-1. The draw moved Breweries a step above to the sixth position with 17 points out of 14 games, while Fassell remained at the bottom of the table with four points.

Elsewhere, relegation battled, Jubilee FC suffered a 2-1 defeat against 9th placed NPA Anchors, while Nimba FC made five consecutive home wins by defeating Small Town FC 2-1 at the Ganta Sports pitch in Ganta, Nimba County.

The league will continue on Sunday with another six games taking place at various venues across the country.

Sunday, May 19, 2019 Fixtures:

LPRC Oilers vs. NPA Anchors -Kakata- 2:00PM

Keitrace FC vs. FC Fassell- Kakata- 4:00-PM

Watanga FC vs. Nimba United- ATS- 2:00PM

Small Town FC vs. LISCR FC -ATS- 4:00PM

BYC vs. Jubilee FC – Blue Field- 4:00PM

Nimba FC vs. MC Breweries- Ganta- 4:00PM