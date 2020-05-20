Firestone Liberia Resumes Operations

Outside purchase of rubber remains on hold until further notice

Firestone Liberia (FSLB) has announced the resumption of certain segments of its business. The company has been working closely with the Government of Liberia on details of the restart, and also in consideration of the State of Emergency Order presently in place.

“The well-being and safety of FSLB employees remains the company’s most important value,” the company said in a statement. “To ensure the health and safety of our workers, company operations will resume in alignment with the latest safety protocol guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and in close coordination with the Government of Liberia Ministry of Health. These include hand washing and temperature and overall wellness checks. In addition, the Firestone Medical Center, and all company medical facilities, remain open and accessible to our employees and their dependents.”

Initial plans are to resume the company’s tapping and manufacturing operations, along with select services supporting these functions. In addition, until further notice, the outside purchase of natural rubber remains on hold due to current COVID-19 precautions and an oversupply of raw material on hand.

“The company’s start-up plans reflect a need to resume operations, so we can safely put our employees back to work as soon as possible,” the company added. “The management of Firestone Liberia will continue to monitor all aspects of its restart activities and adjust plans as necessary to promote a safe and healthy working environment for its employees, while also addressing the needs of customers and the market.”