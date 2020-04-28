Firestone Liberia Records 1 Confirmed Case, 1 Dead of COVID-19

Firestone Liberia has confirmed that one of its employees has tested positive for the coronavirus, while another has died of the deadly disease. The surviving employee is currently in isolation at Liberia’s 14 Military Hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the employee’s family, community, and co-workers during this difficult time,” the company said in a statement.

“Our most important priority remains ensuring the safety of our employees, their dependents, and the welfare of our operations. The management of Firestone Liberia is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation, in close communication with the Government of Liberia, and taking all necessary steps as developments with this crisis take place.

The company noted that it has been preparing for this possibility, and continues to follow all established protocols and training by the Ministry of Health.

“In response to the spread of COVID-19 around the world, Bridgestone Americas, Firestone Liberia’s parent company, activated its Enterprise Crisis Management Team (ECMT) to jointly manage activities related to the health and safety of our employees, customers and suppliers. This team is providing unified management as it relates to the virus prevention, risk mitigation, business continuity and internal and external communications,” the statement said.

“As of Friday, April 10, only employees providing essential services continue their daily work at Firestone Liberia. The following essential services have continued uninterrupted during the Stay at Home order: medical, electrical, water & sanitation and waste removal, security and community outreach services, limited administration services to facilitate payroll and technology needs and very limited manufacturing and estates functions.

“All government protocols regarding health and safety for the company’s essential service workers are being closely followed. These include hand washing, temperature and overall wellness checks. In addition, all Duside Hospital installations are regularly disinfected and monitored per Ministry of Health guidelines. The hospital and all company medical facilities, continue to be opened and accessible to our employees and their dependents.

“All non-essential Firestone Liberia employees remain home for the duration of the Stay at Home order in accordance with government instruction. Firestone Liberia, and appropriate Government of Liberia agencies, are closely monitoring this situation to ensure strict compliance with all government directives.

“Firestone Liberia strongly urges employees, their dependents, and all Liberians to comply fully with prescribed Stay at Home measures, as directed by the Government of Liberia, in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”