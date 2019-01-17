Firestone Liberia Hosts Children’s Surgery Int’l Mission

Firestone-Liberia has welcomed Children’s Surgery International (CSI) back to Duside for its eighth surgical mission to the country, a release has said.

According to the release, the medical team arrived January 11, 2019, and will be in the country for one week.

CSI, along with members of the Firestone-Liberia medical team, will perform the operations. They will include cranial facial, complex urological, and a variety of general surgeries on children free of charge.

Upon arrival, Lora Stege Koppel, CSI board member and mission lead, expressed her happiness to be back to the country and at Firestone.

During the 2018 mission, the release said the CSI team, along with their counterparts from the Firestone Medical Center, performed 101 surgeries, and also conducted 22 hours of lecture, educational session and hands-on bedside training for local healthcare practitioners.

Prior to the start of the surgical mission, CSI and Firestone-Liberia conducted de-worming activities for approximately 3,500 children from communities surrounding its concession area, to include Peter Town, Dolo Town, and Smell-No-Taste (Unification Town). Communities that benefited from the de-worming effort were Cotton Tree, Peter Town, Kparnyah, Freeman Reserve and Dolo Town.

Children’s Surgery International is a non-profit volunteer organization that provides free surgical services in a safe and compassionate manner around the world. Since its first mission to Firestone in 2010, the CSI medical team, in partnership with Firestone, has performed nearly 800 free surgical operations on Liberian children and those from neighboring countries.

The program, according to the release, illustrates the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility through its duty to people and healthy communities.

The Firestone Medical Center is one of the best referral hospitals in the country, and the medical team treats approximately 5,000 patients each month.

In addition, the company collaborates with the Ministry of Health (MoH), and United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) to store and administer life-saving vaccines for the people of Liberia.

The Firestone Medical Center also works with the MoH in the control and prevention of HIV/AIDS as well as tuberculosis and malaria. Firestone’s employees and their dependents receive “free medical care” as part of their employment, the press release said.